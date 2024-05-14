https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/michael-cohen-takes-the-stand-as-trumps-hush-money-trial-intensifies-1118413498.html
Michael Cohen Takes the Stand as Trump's Hush Money Trial Intensifies
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics from around the globe, including the latest developments out of the Trump hush money trial.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413336_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e3b497297acd80273702a75eed961d70.jpg
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics from around the globe, including the latest developments out of the Trump hush money trial.
The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz discussing the impact and significance of Michael Cohen's testimony in the Trump hush money trial.Then, award-winning broadcaster, conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter examines the devastating floods in Brazil, explaining how climate change is intensifying such weather events globally and the ecological impacts involved.The second hour starts with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa providing an update on the dire situation in Gaza, amid Israel's invasion of Rafah.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda delving into the latest developments out of Ukraine. He also discusses the strategic reshuffling of Russia's defense minister.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:11 GMT 14.05.2024 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 14.05.2024)
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM