https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/michael-cohen-takes-the-stand-as-trumps-hush-money-trial-intensifies-1118413498.html

Michael Cohen Takes the Stand as Trump's Hush Money Trial Intensifies

Michael Cohen Takes the Stand as Trump's Hush Money Trial Intensifies

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics from around the globe, including the latest developments out of the Trump hush money trial.

2024-05-14T04:11+0000

2024-05-14T04:11+0000

2024-05-14T12:53+0000

the final countdown

radio

donald trump

brazil

floods

climate change

gaza strip

palestine

rafah

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413336_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e3b497297acd80273702a75eed961d70.jpg

Michael Cohen Takes the Stand as Trump's Hush Money Trial Intensifies Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics from around the globe, including the latest developments out of the Trump hush money trial.

The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz discussing the impact and significance of Michael Cohen's testimony in the Trump hush money trial.Then, award-winning broadcaster, conservation biologist Dr. Reese Halter examines the devastating floods in Brazil, explaining how climate change is intensifying such weather events globally and the ecological impacts involved.The second hour starts with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa providing an update on the dire situation in Gaza, amid Israel's invasion of Rafah.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda delving into the latest developments out of Ukraine. He also discusses the strategic reshuffling of Russia's defense minister.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

brazil

gaza strip

palestine

rafah

russia

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, trump hush money trial, rafah invasion, climate change brazil, russian new minister of defense