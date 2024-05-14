https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/putins-cabinet-changes-trump-hush-money-trial-eurovision-drama-1118416917.html

Putin’s Cabinet Changes, Trump Hush Money Trial, Eurovision Drama

Polls continue to spell trouble for the incumbent US president as more military officials resign over Washington’s Gaza policies.

Foreign affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how the changes in Russia’s leadership reflect the country’s priorities and projections for the war in Ukraine, how the European Union is pivoting towards greater preparedness among their militaries, how much new plans for conscription have to do with economic hardship, Germany deciding to continue the surveillance of political parties, and renewed processes in recognizing a Palestinian state by several countries.Second year graduate student at Columbia's School of Public Health Doe Hee Choi discusses a new lawsuit accusing Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine of being “footsoldiers” for Hamas, how organizations like Students for Justice in Palestine will defend themselves, how unequally accusations of “material support for terrorism” are levied, and the state of demonstrations across New York City schools.Spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright discusses former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial, how former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony will shape the case, how Trump has campaigned during breaks within his court appearances, why President Joe Biden is not benefitting in polls from Trump's legal battles, the effect of stolen election narratives, and the political fallout of Biden’s Gaza policies among young voters.The Misfits also discuss this year’s scandalous Eurovision competition, falling fertility rates, and a glowing Washington Post portrayal of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

