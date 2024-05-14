https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russia-china-relations-have-reached-highest-level-ever-continue-to-strengthen---putin-1118435245.html
Russia-China Relations Have Reached Highest Level Ever, Continue to Strengthen - Putin
Russia-China Relations Have Reached Highest Level Ever, Continue to Strengthen - Putin
Sputnik International
Relations between China and the Russian Federation are stronger than ever and continuing to strengthen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2024-05-14T22:30+0000
2024-05-14T22:30+0000
2024-05-14T22:51+0000
asia
russia
china
xinhua news agency
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118435087_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6cbb6945b05a8555047f07ae7baa1ea1.jpg
“Today, Russia-China relations have reached the highest level ever, and despite the difficult global situation continue to get stronger,” Putin said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, ahead of a state visit to China. Putin said that the unprecedented level of strategic partnership between Russia and China contributed to his decision to choose China for his first state visit after his most recent inauguration as President of the Russian Federation.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118435087_78:0:2809:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9551cb3d1cc283e6f2829d5d51a03682.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-china cooperation, russia-china relations
russia-china cooperation, russia-china relations
Russia-China Relations Have Reached Highest Level Ever, Continue to Strengthen - Putin
22:30 GMT 14.05.2024 (Updated: 22:51 GMT 14.05.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between China and the Russian Federation are stronger than ever and continuing to strengthen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
“Today, Russia-China relations have reached the highest level ever, and despite the difficult global situation continue to get stronger,” Putin said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, ahead of a state visit to China.
Putin said that the unprecedented level of strategic partnership between Russia and China contributed to his decision to choose China for his first state visit after his most recent inauguration as President of the Russian Federation.