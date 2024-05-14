https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russia-china-relations-have-reached-highest-level-ever-continue-to-strengthen---putin-1118435245.html

Russia-China Relations Have Reached Highest Level Ever, Continue to Strengthen - Putin

Relations between China and the Russian Federation are stronger than ever and continuing to strengthen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“Today, Russia-China relations have reached the highest level ever, and despite the difficult global situation continue to get stronger,” Putin said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, ahead of a state visit to China. Putin said that the unprecedented level of strategic partnership between Russia and China contributed to his decision to choose China for his first state visit after his most recent inauguration as President of the Russian Federation.

