Russia Wants Comprehensive, Sustainable Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is open to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue but seeks a settlement that will be comprehensive and sustainable.

2024-05-14T22:38+0000

2024-05-14T22:38+0000

2024-05-14T22:59+0000

"We are seeking a comprehensive, sustainable, and just settlement of this conflict through peaceful means," Putin said. "We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including Russia's." Any peace settlement must also involve a substantive discussion on global stability and reliable security guarantees for Russia's opponents and for Russia itself, Putin added.

