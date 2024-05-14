Russia Wants Comprehensive, Sustainable Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Putin

International
Russia-China Relations Have Reached Highest Level Ever, Continue to Strengthen - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is open to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue but seeks a settlement that will be comprehensive and sustainable.
"We are seeking a comprehensive, sustainable, and just settlement of this conflict through peaceful means," Putin said. "We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including Russia's." Any peace settlement must also involve a substantive discussion on global stability and reliable security guarantees for Russia's opponents and for Russia itself, Putin added.
22:38 GMT 14.05.2024 (Updated: 22:59 GMT 14.05.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is open to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue but seeks a settlement that will be comprehensive and sustainable.
"We are seeking a comprehensive, sustainable, and just settlement of this conflict through peaceful means," Putin said. "We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including Russia's."
Any peace settlement must also involve a substantive discussion on global stability and reliable security guarantees for Russia's opponents and for Russia itself, Putin added.
