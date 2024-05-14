https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russian-leadership-changes-neocon-proxy-wars-in-the-pacific-congress-threatens-students-with-death-1118415894.html

Russian Leadership Changes; Neocon Proxy Wars in the Pacific; Congress Threatens Students with Death

Various members of the US Congress are threatening deportation, travel restrictions, and the death of students who are protesting the Gaza conflict.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discusses reorganizing Russian leadership and the current Russian offensive in Eastern Ukraine.Elijah Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's wars in Europe and West Asia and their move toward war in the Pacific.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US moves to turn its vassals in the Pacific region into Ukrainized cannon fodder against China.Thomas C Mountain, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss the US 70-year war on Eritrea and the results of the disastrous destruction of Libya.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the US government's physical and rhetorical attacks on college protesters.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss the neocon's catastrophic geopolitical decision to expand NATO up to the Russian border.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss the origin of the COVID-19 virus.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and US government censorship using new legislation and government-funded organizations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

