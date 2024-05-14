International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
Russian Military Advances on Several Fronts as Putin Appoints New Cabinet
Russian Military Advances on Several Fronts as Putin Appoints New Cabinet
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advances at the Kharkov front.
Russian Military Advances on Several Fronts as Putin Appoints New Cabinet
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advances at the Kharkov front.
Rachel kicked off this week's show by hosting Lawyer and Political Commentator Steve Gill on the topic of the Donald Trump hush money trial, which saw Michael Cohen take the stand for the prosecution.Following the discussion on the hush money trial, Rachel spoke to Radio Host and Political Commentator Steve Abramowicz about the Bob Menendez case and the accusations that Donald Trump did not pay his fair share of taxes for his Chicago tower.In the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by Veteran War Correspondent and Journalist Elijah Magnier, who discussed Israel's ongoing attacks in the southern and northern sectors of the Gaza Strip.Rachel would conclude the show with guest Military and Weapons Expert Andrei Martyanov, who highlighted and analyzed the Russian military's latest advances in the Donbass region and Kharkov.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Russian Military Advances on Several Fronts as Putin Appoints New Cabinet

04:16 GMT 14.05.2024
The Backstory
Russian Military Advances on Several Fronts as Putin Appoints New Cabinet
Rachel Blevins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's latest advances at the Kharkov front.
Rachel kicked off this week's show by hosting Lawyer and Political Commentator Steve Gill on the topic of the Donald Trump hush money trial, which saw Michael Cohen take the stand for the prosecution.
Following the discussion on the hush money trial, Rachel spoke to Radio Host and Political Commentator Steve Abramowicz about the Bob Menendez case and the accusations that Donald Trump did not pay his fair share of taxes for his Chicago tower.
In the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by Veteran War Correspondent and Journalist Elijah Magnier, who discussed Israel's ongoing attacks in the southern and northern sectors of the Gaza Strip.
Rachel would conclude the show with guest Military and Weapons Expert Andrei Martyanov, who highlighted and analyzed the Russian military's latest advances in the Donbass region and Kharkov.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
