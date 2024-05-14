https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russian-military-scores-major-advance-at-kharkov-front-zelensky-sacks-another-commander-1118415108.html
Russian Military Scores Major Advance at Kharkov Front, Zelensky Sacks Another Commander
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a variety of current events from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a variety of current events from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum providing an update on the escalating situation in Gaza, amid Israel's onslaught of Rafah.Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the significant reshuffling within the Russian government in the context of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.The show closes with media commentator Mitch Roschelle discussing Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony in the Trump hush money trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:12 GMT 14.05.2024 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 14.05.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a variety of current events from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum providing an update on the escalating situation in Gaza, amid Israel's onslaught of Rafah.
Then, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the significant reshuffling within the Russian government in the context of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
The show closes with media commentator Mitch Roschelle discussing Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony in the Trump hush money trial.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM