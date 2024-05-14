https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/scholz-expresses-desire-to-stay-in-office-as-german-chancellor-after-2025-elections-1118420671.html
Scholz Expresses Desire to Stay in Office as German Chancellor After 2025 Elections
Scholz Expresses Desire to Stay in Office as German Chancellor After 2025 Elections
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced his desire to stay in office after the next German federal elections scheduled for October 2025.
2024-05-14T07:35+0000
2024-05-14T07:35+0000
2024-05-14T07:35+0000
world
olaf scholz
germany
approval rating
rating
social democratic party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117089119_0:113:2216:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_174bb3300113f3eef9df11c29b94a0f7.jpg
"I would also like to stay in office as federal chancellor after the autumn of 2025," Scholz said in an interview with the Stern magazine.This comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's approval rating is on the decline.Earlier, German media reported that the rating of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), of which incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz is a member, has fallen to a record low, with only 13% of the total population willing to vote for it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230103/german-chancellors-approval-rating-decreased-by-24-in-2022---poll-1106019480.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117089119_127:0:2091:1473_1920x0_80_0_0_e688d94c42112b500ac5df58bed314c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
german chancellor, german federal elections, german chancellor olaf scholz
german chancellor, german federal elections, german chancellor olaf scholz
Scholz Expresses Desire to Stay in Office as German Chancellor After 2025 Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced his desire to stay in office after the next German federal elections scheduled for October 2025.
"I would also like to stay in office as federal chancellor after the autumn of 2025," Scholz said in an interview with the Stern magazine.
3 January 2023, 20:34 GMT
This comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's approval rating is on the decline.
Earlier, German media reported that the rating of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), of which incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz
is a member, has fallen to a record low, with only 13% of the total population willing to vote for it.