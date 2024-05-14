https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/scholz-expresses-desire-to-stay-in-office-as-german-chancellor-after-2025-elections-1118420671.html

Scholz Expresses Desire to Stay in Office as German Chancellor After 2025 Elections

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced his desire to stay in office after the next German federal elections scheduled for October 2025.

"I would also like to stay in office as federal chancellor after the autumn of 2025," Scholz said in an interview with the Stern magazine.This comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's approval rating is on the decline.Earlier, German media reported that the rating of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), of which incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz is a member, has fallen to a record low, with only 13% of the total population willing to vote for it.

