International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/scott-ritter-the-russians-advance-and-ukrainians-cant-stop-them-1118418504.html
Scott Ritter: The Russians Advance and Ukrainians Can't Stop Them
Scott Ritter: The Russians Advance and Ukrainians Can't Stop Them
Sputnik International
According to military analyst Scott Ritter, the Ukrainian military, expecting robust defenses including anti-tank obstacles and minefields, was significantly outmaneuvered.
2024-05-14T04:56+0000
2024-05-14T05:06+0000
analysis
scott ritter
russia
ukraine
andrei belousov
vladimir putin
kharkov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118418787_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d276933ce426c48d495b968a8431953.jpg
As Russian troops continue to push south from the Belgorod area, Ritter notes that the situation exposes a broader vulnerability within the Ukrainian defense strategy. "The Ukrainians are now in a panic, pulling forces from critical fronts elsewhere," Ritter explained. This reallocation of troops to the north leaves other strategic areas, such as Kherson and Odessa, potentially exposed to new Russian attacks. Simultaneously, Russia's military seems to be capitalizing on a lack of Ukrainian reserves, with simultaneous pressures in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions contributing to what Ritter describes as "the collapse of Ukraine as a cohesive combat force."In the midst of these battlefield developments, Russia has appointed a new Minister of Defense, Andrei Belousov, a move that has sparked discussions and speculation both within Russia and internationally. Belousov, an economist with extensive governmental experience but no military background, steps into a role that seems more focused on managing the defense industry's growth and sustainability amid the conflict.Some question the timing and suitability of appointing an economist as defense minister during wartime. However, supporters argue that his economic acumen is crucial for maintaining the efficiency and integrity of the defense sector's expansion.Meanwhile, General Gennady Gerasimov will continue to oversee the military operations, ensuring continuity in leadership. According to Ritter, this combination of economic and military leadership is far from a sign of Russian weakness. "By bringing in Andrei Belousov, we're talking about Putin creating tempered steel," he remarked, suggesting that the West may underestimate Russia's strategic positioning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/scott-ritter-predicts-how-ukraine-will-end-1118382169.html
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118418787_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_243e5e6d9b5f4336c1bafa57f421a318.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scott ritter, russia kharkov region, ukraine military falls back in kharkov, appointed andrei belousov
scott ritter, russia kharkov region, ukraine military falls back in kharkov, appointed andrei belousov

Scott Ritter: The Russians Advance and Ukrainians Can't Stop Them

04:56 GMT 14.05.2024 (Updated: 05:06 GMT 14.05.2024)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen in the special military operation zone
Russian servicemen in the special military operation zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian forces have launched a large-scale offensive towards Kharkov, revealing apparent gaps in Ukraine's previously proclaimed fortified defenses along the northern border. According to military analyst Scott Ritter, the Ukrainian military, expecting robust defenses including anti-tank obstacles and minefields, was significantly outmaneuvered.
As Russian troops continue to push south from the Belgorod area, Ritter notes that the situation exposes a broader vulnerability within the Ukrainian defense strategy. "The Ukrainians are now in a panic, pulling forces from critical fronts elsewhere," Ritter explained. This reallocation of troops to the north leaves other strategic areas, such as Kherson and Odessa, potentially exposed to new Russian attacks.
Simultaneously, Russia's military seems to be capitalizing on a lack of Ukrainian reserves, with simultaneous pressures in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions contributing to what Ritter describes as "the collapse of Ukraine as a cohesive combat force."
In the midst of these battlefield developments, Russia has appointed a new Minister of Defense, Andrei Belousov, a move that has sparked discussions and speculation both within Russia and internationally. Belousov, an economist with extensive governmental experience but no military background, steps into a role that seems more focused on managing the defense industry's growth and sustainability amid the conflict.
Some question the timing and suitability of appointing an economist as defense minister during wartime. However, supporters argue that his economic acumen is crucial for maintaining the efficiency and integrity of the defense sector's expansion.
"This is exactly the kind of person Russia needs," Ritter states, asserting that the strategic appointment aims to strengthen Russia's military capabilities indirectly through economic stability and reduced corruption.
Meanwhile, General Gennady Gerasimov will continue to oversee the military operations, ensuring continuity in leadership. According to Ritter, this combination of economic and military leadership is far from a sign of Russian weakness. "By bringing in Andrei Belousov, we're talking about Putin creating tempered steel," he remarked, suggesting that the West may underestimate Russia's strategic positioning.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2024
Analysis
Scott Ritter Predicts How Ukraine Will End
11 May, 03:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала