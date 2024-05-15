https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/biden-administration-on-gaza-trumps-hush-money-trial-jen-psakis-retraction-and-more-1118434700.html
Biden Administration on Gaza, Trump's Hush Money Trial, Jen Psaki's Retraction and More
Biden Administration on Gaza, Trump's Hush Money Trial, Jen Psaki's Retraction and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Donald Trump's Hush Money trial.
2024-05-15T04:16+0000
2024-05-15T04:16+0000
2024-05-16T10:46+0000
the backstory
joe biden
donald trump
jen psaki
germany
ukraine
gaza strip
israel
egypt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118435371_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12b042cb0d99e49126d0f9eed7749c4d.png
Biden Administration on Gaza, Trump's Hush Money Trial, Jen Psaki's Retraction and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Donald Trump's Hush Money trial.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Angie Wong, Political Commentator and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik, about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, as Michael Cohen takes the stand for the second day in a row.Rachel then spoke to Said Arikat, Journalist and Professor at American University, about the Biden administration's policies regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.Peter Coffin, Podcast Host, Journalist and Author, joined the show in the last hour to discuss Jen Psaki's decision to retract a claim in her Joe Biden biography after receiving considerable criticism.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst George Szamuely about Germany's crackdown on the right-wing AfD Party, along with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's comments about a potential move to implement mandatory conscription.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
germany
ukraine
gaza strip
israel
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118435371_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2626df4beebd0df3dc7b8855d04004ec.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, trump hush money trial, israel war in gaza
the backstory, trump hush money trial, israel war in gaza
Biden Administration on Gaza, Trump's Hush Money Trial, Jen Psaki's Retraction and More
04:16 GMT 15.05.2024 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 16.05.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Donald Trump's Hush Money trial.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Angie Wong, Political Commentator and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik, about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, as Michael Cohen takes the stand for the second day in a row.
Rachel then spoke to Said Arikat, Journalist and Professor at American University, about the Biden administration's policies regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Peter Coffin, Podcast Host, Journalist and Author, joined the show in the last hour to discuss Jen Psaki's decision to retract a claim in her Joe Biden biography after receiving considerable criticism.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst George Szamuely about Germany's crackdown on the right-wing AfD Party, along with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's comments about a potential move to implement mandatory conscription.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM