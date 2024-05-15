https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/biden-administration-on-gaza-trumps-hush-money-trial-jen-psakis-retraction-and-more-1118434700.html

Biden Administration on Gaza, Trump's Hush Money Trial, Jen Psaki's Retraction and More

Biden Administration on Gaza, Trump's Hush Money Trial, Jen Psaki's Retraction and More

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Donald Trump's Hush Money trial.

2024-05-15T04:16+0000

2024-05-15T04:16+0000

2024-05-16T10:46+0000

the backstory

joe biden

donald trump

jen psaki

germany

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

egypt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118435371_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12b042cb0d99e49126d0f9eed7749c4d.png

Biden Administration on Gaza, Trump's Hush Money Trial, Jen Psaki's Retraction and More Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Donald Trump's Hush Money trial.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Angie Wong, Political Commentator and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik, about the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial, as Michael Cohen takes the stand for the second day in a row.Rachel then spoke to Said Arikat, Journalist and Professor at American University, about the Biden administration's policies regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.Peter Coffin, Podcast Host, Journalist and Author, joined the show in the last hour to discuss Jen Psaki's decision to retract a claim in her Joe Biden biography after receiving considerable criticism.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst George Szamuely about Germany's crackdown on the right-wing AfD Party, along with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's comments about a potential move to implement mandatory conscription.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

germany

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, trump hush money trial, israel war in gaza