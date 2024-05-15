https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/blinken-in-kiev-cohen-testifies-fdic-corruption-rnc-chaos-1118434585.html

Blinken in Kiev, Cohen Testifies, FDIC Corruption, RNC Chaos

Blinken in Kiev, Cohen Testifies, FDIC Corruption, RNC Chaos

The White House announces new China tariffs, and the Washington Post continues rehabilitating Biden appointees.

Blinken in Kiev, Cohen Testifies, FDIC Corruption, RNC Chaos

The White House announces new China tariffs, and the Washington Post continues rehabilitating Biden appointees.

Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss upheaval within the Republican National Committee and what to expect from the Maryland and Nebraska Senate primaries. He also discusses the performance of Michael Cohen, one-time attorney for former President Donald Trump, on the witness stand in Trump’s hush money trial this week.Editor of the Pan African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses how the US relationship with Niger fell apart, how Washington’s hypocrisy with regard to Israel is affecting its other bilateral ties, how the Sudan war is expanding, and who should carry the blame for that underreported conflict.Activist and journalist Robert Fantina discusses Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Kiev and whether reports of Ukraine’s battlefield failures will be used to justify a NATO takeover of the war effort. He also breaks down the Gaza ceasefire stalemate, why the US seems to be caught by surprise at Israel’s conduct in Gaza, Washington’s role in escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, and how much China needs to fear losing European markets.Swiss Banking whistleblower Brad Birkenfeld discusses an investigation into the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the FDIC, that organization that insures Americans’ bank accounts,that found a corporate culture rife with sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination. He also discusses Hunter Biden’s upcoming trial and the sentencing of Australian whistleblower David McBride.The Misfits also discuss orca attacks, Walmart layoffs, and the overuse of the word “folks.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

