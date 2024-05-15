International
Make-Up of New Russian Government
Make-Up of New Russian Government
Sputnik International
On May 14, Russia's State Duma — the lower house of parliament — approved candidates for federal minister positions after it reviewed the nominations for ministerial roles submitted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Tuesday on the composition of the new cabinet of ministers.On Monday the State Duma — the lower house of the Russian parliament — approved the 10 candidates nominated as deputy prime ministers. Earlier in the day, the Duma also approved 16 ministerial nominations.Also on Tuesday, the Federation Council, the upper house of the parliament, concluded two-day consultations on candidates for the posts of heads of security agencies and special services proposed by Putin.In separate decrees, Putin appointed Andrei Belousov as the new defense minister, Alexander Bortnikov as the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Dmitry Kochnev as the head of the Federal Protection Service, Viktor Zolodov as the head of the National Guard and Sergei Naryshkin as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.Check out Sputnik's infografic to find out who is who in new Russian government.
On May 14, Russia's State Duma — the lower house of parliament — approved candidates for federal minister positions after it reviewed the nominations for ministerial roles submitted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and held an open vote to confirm them.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Tuesday on the composition of the new cabinet of ministers.
On Monday the State Duma — the lower house of the Russian parliament — approved the 10 candidates nominated as deputy prime ministers.
Earlier in the day, the Duma also approved 16 ministerial nominations.
Also on Tuesday, the Federation Council, the upper house of the parliament, concluded two-day consultations on candidates for the posts of heads of security agencies and special services proposed by Putin.
In separate decrees, Putin appointed Andrei Belousov as the new defense minister, Alexander Bortnikov as the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Dmitry Kochnev as the head of the Federal Protection Service, Viktor Zolodov as the head of the National Guard and Sergei Naryshkin as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Check out Sputnik's infografic to find out who is who in new Russian government.
