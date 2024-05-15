https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/nato-defense-ministers-will-hold-meeting-in-brussels-from-june-13-14---alliance-1118441716.html
NATO Defense Ministers Will Hold Meeting in Brussels From June 13-14 - Alliance
Sputnik International
NATO defense ministers will hold a meeting in Brussels from June 13-14, the alliance said on Wednesday.
"Allied Defence Ministers will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 13 and 14 June 2024. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg," the alliance said in a statement.
Russia has pointed out unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders in recent years. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's military buildup in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia is not threatening anyone, but that it will not ignore actions that potentially threaten its interests.
Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that further expansion of the bloc would not bring greater security to Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow remained open to dialogue with NATO
, but on an equal basis, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.