President Putin to Visit China; Blinken in Kiev; Major Iranian Port Deal with India Angers Biden

The Kremlin has announced a significant move in President Putin's foreign policy agenda, revealing that his first visit after re-election will be to Beijing in mid-May.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Kremlin's announcement that President Putin's first visit after his re-election will be a visit to Beijing in mid-May. In the meantime, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is currently visiting Kiev.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, sheds light on a potentially disruptive development: US warnings of potential sanctions on India over a major port deal with Iran. This move, if implemented, could significantly alter regional alliances and trade dynamics, a matter of concern for the global community.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, brings to our attention a disturbing revelation: the FBI's alleged doctoring of crime scene photos at Mar A Largo. This incident, if proven true, raises serious questions about the integrity and trustworthiness of law enforcement.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the current state of affairs on the battlefield in Ukraine, as Western media articles claim that Ukraine can win if narrative control is maintained.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss international legal issues related to the conflict in Gaza as Egypt joins the South African ICC case and the UN votes on Palestine state recognition.Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss South Korean officials meeting with Chinese officials and President Biden's latest round of anti-China tariffs.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the 2024 elections as President Trump is pulling ahead of Joe Biden and the DNC prepares for massive protests in Chicago.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, joins us to discuss the obvious collapse of US hegemony both internally and externally.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

