Putin to Meet with Xi, Michael Cohen Testifies, US Says 'No Genocide in Gaza'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss hot topics from around the globe, including Putin's imminent meeting with Xi, Michael Cohen's testimony, and the latest out of Gaza.

The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda providing an update on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, analyzing the latest developments and their implications for regional and global stability.The second hour starts with Dr. Reese Halter, conservation biologist, discussing the recent catastrophic floods around the world, including the severe impacts in Brazil.Then, Former New Jersey State Candidate Joe Belnome examines the trial of Senator Bob Menendez, discussing the charges, the political implications, and what this could mean for New Jersey's political landscape.The final hour opens with cartoonist and political commentator Ted Rall, delving into Michael Cohen's recent testimony in the Trump hush money trial, assessing its impact on the legal proceedings and the broader implications for former President Trump.The show wraps up with Reporter at CGTN Radio, Political Commentator Anna Ge discussing the upcoming high-profile meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

