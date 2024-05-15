International
Russia
Russia - Islamic World Forum: Plenary Session on Multipolarity
Russia - Islamic World Forum: Plenary Session on Multipolarity
Sputnik is live as the plenary session titled "Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the Center of a New Multipolar World" is held as part of the 15th Russia - Islamic World Forum in the Russian city of Kazan.Delegates will discuss the peculiarities of the modern system of international relations, topical issues of the development of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and prospects of cooperation between Russia and OIC member states.The meeting will be attended by the Libyan Foreign Minister Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahwidge, as well as permanent representatives of the OIC from Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others. The KazanForum 2024 will be held from May 14 to 19.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find our more.
Kazan
Russia - Islamic World Forum: Plenary Session on Multipolarity

07:44 GMT 15.05.2024
Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is a platform for the development of cooperation in the field of trade relations, foreign direct investment, and discussion of issues relating to the Islamic financial system.
Sputnik is live as the plenary session titled "Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the Center of a New Multipolar World" is held as part of the 15th Russia - Islamic World Forum in the Russian city of Kazan.
Delegates will discuss the peculiarities of the modern system of international relations, topical issues of the development of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and prospects of cooperation between Russia and OIC member states.
The meeting will be attended by the Libyan Foreign Minister Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahwidge, as well as permanent representatives of the OIC from Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others. The KazanForum 2024 will be held from May 14 to 19.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find our more.
