Russia - Islamic World Forum: Plenary Session on Multipolarity

Sputnik goes live as the plenary session "OIC as the center of a new multipolar world" will be held as part of the 15th KazanForum: KazanForum in the Russian city of Kazan.

Sputnik is live as the plenary session titled "Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the Center of a New Multipolar World" is held as part of the 15th Russia - Islamic World Forum in the Russian city of Kazan.Delegates will discuss the peculiarities of the modern system of international relations, topical issues of the development of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and prospects of cooperation between Russia and OIC member states.The meeting will be attended by the Libyan Foreign Minister Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahwidge, as well as permanent representatives of the OIC from Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others. The KazanForum 2024 will be held from May 14 to 19.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find our more.

