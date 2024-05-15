https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/trump-campaign-calls-bidenomics-unmitigated-disaster-amid-surging-prices--statement-1118456598.html

Trump Campaign Calls Bidenomics ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ Amid Surging Prices – Statement

Trump Campaign Calls Bidenomics ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ Amid Surging Prices – Statement

Sputnik International

Bidenomics is an “unmitigated disaster” resulting in high inflation with American families earning less and paying more for basic household essentials, including gas, food, and rent, the Trump Campaign said on Wednesday.

2024-05-15T17:02+0000

2024-05-15T17:02+0000

2024-05-15T17:02+0000

americas

us

joe biden

donald trump

white house

mike johnson

us economy

economic crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117963176_0:112:2154:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_b224cacb890ce13dd62499fcf41273fa.jpg

“Bidenomics is an unmitigated disaster. Workers and families are literally paying the price for Joe Biden’s failed economic policies, with prices on household essentials like gas, food, rent, and diapers skyrocketing. Baby food and formula alone are up 30%. Overall prices are up 20%, while real average weekly earnings are down 4.4% since Biden took office,” the campaign said in a statement on April’s Consumer Price Index. The statement said that when Donald Trump is back at the White House he will lower taxes, and prices, and raise wages to uplift all Americans. Commenting on the state of the US economy earlier in the day, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Bidenomics has ruined the American economy and everybody knows that.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/us-history-billions-spent-on-the-military-amid-record-homelessness-lack-of-healthcare-1117202663.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bidenomics, us ecomony, rising prices in us, soaring prices in america, economic crisis in us