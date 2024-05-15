https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/trump-leads-biden-in-5-key-battleground-states-1118431146.html
Trump Leads Biden in 5 Key Battleground States
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest presidential polls, which showed Donald Trump with a lead in five battleground states.
The Final Countdown hosted Host of 360 View Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on US presidential candidate Donald Trump's lead in five battleground states, as the 2024 election nears.Following a discussion on the 2024 presidential election, The Final Countdown spoke to Cartoonist and Political Commentator Scott Stantis about Trump's hush money trial and the case against Senator Bob Menendez.The Final Countdown was then joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who analyzed the latest Russian gains on the Kharkov front, along with the new cabinet in Moscow.In the final segment of the show, The Final Countdown spoke to Author, Journalist, Writer and Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh about the Biden administration's decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese electronics, including their EVs.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Final Countdown hosted Host of 360 View Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on US presidential candidate Donald Trump's lead in five battleground states, as the 2024 election nears.
Following a discussion on the 2024 presidential election, The Final Countdown spoke to Cartoonist and Political Commentator Scott Stantis about Trump's hush money trial and the case against Senator Bob Menendez.
The Final Countdown was then joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who analyzed the latest Russian gains on the Kharkov front, along with the new cabinet in Moscow.
In the final segment of the show, The Final Countdown spoke to Author, Journalist, Writer and Geopolitical Analyst KJ Noh about the Biden administration's decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese electronics, including their EVs.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM