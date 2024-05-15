Turkish Interior Chief Vows to Identify Plotters Against Erdogan Government

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/turkish-interior-chief-says-plans-to-identify-those-plotting-against-countrys-authorities-1118442485.html
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Wednesday intentions to identify structures working against the authorities and people of the country so that they would appear in court.
"If there is a structure in any body that is aimed against the president, the government and politicians, then we will go to the very end, we will identify this structure, and it will appear in court," Yerlikaya wrote on X, adding that inspectors' report will be ready soon and will be made public. Earlier in the day, the Turkiye newspaper reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had held an emergency meeting with the heads of intelligence and the ministry of justice after his ally, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli, had warned of a possible coup d'état being prepared by law enforcement agencies. The dismissal of several police officers in Ankara's security directorate accused of links to criminal organization Ayhan Bora Kaplan has caused widespread concern. Later, the Hurriyet newspaper reported that the general prosecutor's office in Ankara is investigating a possible conspiracy, adding that the article of the Turkish criminal code on which the investigation is based includes the creation of an illegal organization to commit a crime against the security and constitutional order of the state.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Wednesday intentions to identify structures working against the authorities and people of the country so that they would appear in court.
"If there is a structure in any body that is aimed against the president, the government and politicians, then we will go to the very end, we will identify this structure, and it will appear in court," Yerlikaya wrote on X, adding that inspectors' report will be ready soon and will be made public.
Earlier in the day, the Turkiye newspaper reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
had held an emergency meeting with the heads of intelligence and the ministry of justice after his ally, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli, had warned of a possible coup d'état being prepared by law enforcement agencies. The dismissal of several police officers in Ankara's security directorate accused of links to criminal organization Ayhan Bora Kaplan has caused widespread concern.
Later, the Hurriyet newspaper reported that the general prosecutor's office in Ankara is investigating a possible conspiracy, adding that the article of the Turkish criminal code on which the investigation is based includes the creation of an illegal organization to commit a crime against the security and constitutional order of the state.