US Lawmaker Blasts Blinken for Playing Guitar in Ukrainian Bar While US in ‘Deep Trouble’
US Congressman Matt Rosendale on Wednesday criticized the Biden administration for sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine to play guitar in a bar, while the United States experiences a variety of challenges.
Blinken visited Ukraine this week for talks with Ukrainian government officials, stopping at a bar in Kiev to play guitar on stage. “Americans are currently experiencing record inflation, a skyrocketing national debt, and the largest invasion of foreigners and lethal drugs from across the world into our communities, but this is what the Biden admin is doing in Ukraine,” Rosendale said in a statement via social media platform X, sharing a video of Blinken’s bar performance. “America is in deep trouble.” However, grocery prices are up by 21.3%, electricity by 28.5% and gasoline by 55.5%, Rosendale said in a separate post. The price increases are the result of failed economic policy and reckless spending by the Biden administration, Rosendale said.
Blinken visited Ukraine
this week for talks with Ukrainian government officials, stopping at a bar in Kiev to play guitar on stage.
“Americans are currently experiencing record inflation, a skyrocketing national debt, and the largest invasion of foreigners and lethal drugs from across the world into our communities, but this is what the Biden admin is doing in Ukraine
,” Rosendale said in a statement via social media platform X, sharing a video of Blinken’s bar performance. “America is in deep trouble.”
US consumer prices rose by 3.4% in the year to April, according to the US Consumer Price Index.
However, grocery prices are up by 21.3%
, electricity by 28.5%
and gasoline by 55.5%
, Rosendale said in a separate post. The price increases are the result of failed economic policy and reckless spending by the Biden administration
, Rosendale said.