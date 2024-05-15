International
Slovak Prime Minister Fico’s Surgery Successful, His Condition Stable - Reports
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/us-lawmaker-blasts-blinken-for-playing-guitar-in-ukrainian-bar-while-us-in-deep-trouble-1118456375.html
US Lawmaker Blasts Blinken for Playing Guitar in Ukrainian Bar While US in ‘Deep Trouble’
US Lawmaker Blasts Blinken for Playing Guitar in Ukrainian Bar While US in ‘Deep Trouble’
Sputnik International
US Congressman Matt Rosendale on Wednesday criticized the Biden administration for sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine to play guitar in a bar, while the United States experiences a variety of challenges.
2024-05-15T16:50+0000
2024-05-15T16:50+0000
americas
antony blinken
us
joe biden
ukraine
kiev
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102795242_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94fb8ef98a373ace7786933da6f31080.jpg
Blinken visited Ukraine this week for talks with Ukrainian government officials, stopping at a bar in Kiev to play guitar on stage. “Americans are currently experiencing record inflation, a skyrocketing national debt, and the largest invasion of foreigners and lethal drugs from across the world into our communities, but this is what the Biden admin is doing in Ukraine,” Rosendale said in a statement via social media platform X, sharing a video of Blinken’s bar performance. “America is in deep trouble.” However, grocery prices are up by 21.3%, electricity by 28.5% and gasoline by 55.5%, Rosendale said in a separate post. The price increases are the result of failed economic policy and reckless spending by the Biden administration, Rosendale said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/why-blinkens-surprise-visit-to-ukraine-is-bad-omen-for-zelensky-1118429166.html
americas
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102795242_80:0:2809:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1851f762634fb5d962b1dcca611091fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
blinken in ukraine, blinken in kiev, us economy , us recession, soaring prises in us
blinken in ukraine, blinken in kiev, us economy , us recession, soaring prises in us

US Lawmaker Blasts Blinken for Playing Guitar in Ukrainian Bar While US in ‘Deep Trouble’

16:50 GMT 15.05.2024
© AP Photo / Blair GableSecretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
© AP Photo / Blair Gable
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Matt Rosendale on Wednesday criticized the Biden administration for sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine to play guitar in a bar, while the United States experiences a variety of challenges.
Blinken visited Ukraine this week for talks with Ukrainian government officials, stopping at a bar in Kiev to play guitar on stage.
Americans are currently experiencing record inflation, a skyrocketing national debt, and the largest invasion of foreigners and lethal drugs from across the world into our communities, but this is what the Biden admin is doing in Ukraine,” Rosendale said in a statement via social media platform X, sharing a video of Blinken’s bar performance. “America is in deep trouble.”

US consumer prices rose by 3.4% in the year to April, according to the US Consumer Price Index.

However, grocery prices are up by 21.3%, electricity by 28.5% and gasoline by 55.5%, Rosendale said in a separate post. The price increases are the result of failed economic policy and reckless spending by the Biden administration, Rosendale said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a signing ceremony for the US-Australia Technology Safeguards Agreement at the State Department in Washington, DC, October 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2024
World
Why Blinken's Surprise Visit to Ukraine is Bad Omen for Zelensky
Yesterday, 17:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала