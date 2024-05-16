https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/infographics-how-many-times-vladimir-putin-and-xi-jinping-have-met-1118468630.html
Infographics: How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Have Met
Infographics: How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Have Met
Sputnik International
In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times.
2024-05-16T12:41+0000
2024-05-16T12:41+0000
2024-05-16T12:41+0000
multimedia
russia
vladimir putin
china
brics
xi jinping
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118470817_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2748803a2498012157da762df4686d7c.png
In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times. These frequent meetings between the two leaders reflect the deepening partnership between Russia and China as they seek to strengthen their bilateral ties.In recent years, Russia and China have been strengthening their strategic partnership, with a focus on energy, trade, and security cooperation. The two countries have been working together to challenge the dominance of the US dollar in international trade, and have also been coordinating their efforts on the global stage, including through the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how many times the two leaders have met:
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118470817_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_89ac4ca96b3df3dae19b14f1ce48d5ee.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, russia-china, are russia and china allies, why russia and china are teaming up, china and russia buying gold, putin-xi meeting
russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, russia-china, are russia and china allies, why russia and china are teaming up, china and russia buying gold, putin-xi meeting
Infographics: How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Have Met
President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China will last two days, with the Russian leader staying in Beijing on May 16 and in Harbin on May 17.
In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times. These frequent meetings between the two leaders reflect the deepening partnership between Russia and China as they seek to strengthen their bilateral ties.
In recent years, Russia and China have been strengthening their strategic partnership, with a focus on energy, trade, and security cooperation. The two countries have been working together to challenge the dominance of the US dollar in international trade, and have also been coordinating their efforts on the global stage, including through the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how many times the two leaders have met: