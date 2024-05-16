https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/infographics-how-many-times-vladimir-putin-and-xi-jinping-have-met-1118468630.html

Infographics: How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Have Met

In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times.

In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times. These frequent meetings between the two leaders reflect the deepening partnership between Russia and China as they seek to strengthen their bilateral ties.In recent years, Russia and China have been strengthening their strategic partnership, with a focus on energy, trade, and security cooperation. The two countries have been working together to challenge the dominance of the US dollar in international trade, and have also been coordinating their efforts on the global stage, including through the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how many times the two leaders have met:

