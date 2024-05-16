International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/infographics-how-many-times-vladimir-putin-and-xi-jinping-have-met-1118468630.html
Infographics: How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Have Met
Infographics: How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Have Met
Sputnik International
In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times.
2024-05-16T12:41+0000
2024-05-16T12:41+0000
multimedia
russia
vladimir putin
china
brics
xi jinping
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118470817_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2748803a2498012157da762df4686d7c.png
In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times. These frequent meetings between the two leaders reflect the deepening partnership between Russia and China as they seek to strengthen their bilateral ties.In recent years, Russia and China have been strengthening their strategic partnership, with a focus on energy, trade, and security cooperation. The two countries have been working together to challenge the dominance of the US dollar in international trade, and have also been coordinating their efforts on the global stage, including through the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how many times the two leaders have met:
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118470817_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_89ac4ca96b3df3dae19b14f1ce48d5ee.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, russia-china, are russia and china allies, why russia and china are teaming up, china and russia buying gold, putin-xi meeting
russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, russia-china, are russia and china allies, why russia and china are teaming up, china and russia buying gold, putin-xi meeting

Infographics: How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Have Met

12:41 GMT 16.05.2024
Subscribe
President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China will last two days, with the Russian leader staying in Beijing on May 16 and in Harbin on May 17.
In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times. These frequent meetings between the two leaders reflect the deepening partnership between Russia and China as they seek to strengthen their bilateral ties.
In recent years, Russia and China have been strengthening their strategic partnership, with a focus on energy, trade, and security cooperation. The two countries have been working together to challenge the dominance of the US dollar in international trade, and have also been coordinating their efforts on the global stage, including through the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how many times the two leaders have met:
How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Met - Sputnik International
How Many Times Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Met - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала