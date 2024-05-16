https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/israel-risks-peace-treaty-with-egypt-over-rafah-1118458684.html
Israel Risks Peace Treaty with Egypt Over Rafah
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the world, including the potential souring of Egypt and Israel relations amid Israel's invasion of Rafah.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118458838_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eef4e60976168d804ccae9625b54edb1.png
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the world, including the potential souring of Egypt and Israel relations amid Israel's invasion of Rafah.
The show begins with geopolitical analyst, former security analyst Michael Maloof discussing the precarious state of Egypt-Israel relations in light of the recent Israeli military actions in Rafah.The second hour starts with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz providing an update on the developments in the Trump hush money trial.Then, Youtuber and journalist Peter Coffin explores the ongoing legal battle between Rumble and Google, focusing on the latest lawsuit over Google's alleged unfair advertising practices.The show is later joined by esteemed economist and author, Professor Richard Wolff, analyzing the state of the US economy amid the release of the recent Consumer Price Index.The show wraps up with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing breaking news from Slovakia as Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting. He also examines the discussions and potential moves towards conscription policies within the European Union.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:15 GMT 16.05.2024 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 16.05.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest news from around the world, including the potential souring of Egypt and Israel relations amid Israel's invasion of Rafah.
The show begins with geopolitical analyst, former security analyst Michael Maloof discussing the precarious state of Egypt-Israel relations in light of the recent Israeli military actions in Rafah.
The second hour starts with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz providing an update on the developments in the Trump hush money trial.
Then, Youtuber and journalist Peter Coffin explores the ongoing legal battle between Rumble and Google, focusing on the latest lawsuit over Google's alleged unfair advertising practices.
The show is later joined by esteemed economist and author, Professor Richard Wolff, analyzing the state of the US economy amid the release of the recent Consumer Price Index.
The show wraps up with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing breaking news from Slovakia as Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting. He also examines the discussions and potential moves towards conscription policies within the European Union.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM