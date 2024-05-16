International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/its-not-over-irgc-warns-europeans-who-rushed-to-israels-defense-during-april-strikes-1118483317.html
‘It’s Not Over’, IRGC Warns Europeans Who Rushed to Israel’s Defense During April Strikes
‘It’s Not Over’, IRGC Warns Europeans Who Rushed to Israel’s Defense During April Strikes
Sputnik International
Iran launched a massive drone, ballistic and cruise missile barrage Israel’s way on April 14 in retaliation to the April 1 Israeli airstrike targeting the Islamic Republic’s consulate in Damascus. Israel, the US, Jordan, and several European powers deployed an aerial armada to shoot down the Iranian projectiles, but some nevertheless got through.
2024-05-16T19:12+0000
2024-05-16T19:19+0000
world
kioumars heydari
middle east
israel
iran
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118007290_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ccf74649bd5b39ec3bd0b238f4e38a6f.jpg
The European powers who deployed military assets to help protect Israel against Iran’s Operation True Promise strikes last month have no call to rest easy, and will be made to account for their actions in time, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander has warned.“All criminals should know that their measures and crimes have been chalked up to their accounts,” Qaani warned, adding that regional powers should not hope to get the same level of support Israel received from the US during last month’s Iranian operation.“True Promise was an overt operation…The timing of the operation was clear as daylight to the Zionist regime and the United States,” the commander added, referring to the warning time Tehran provided Washington before launching its strikes.Nevertheless, Iran managed to achieve its goals, with a number of its missiles getting through, striking an Israeli airbase in the Negev Desert, and an intelligence-gathering facility in northern Israel.“There are many secrets within this operation that will take a long time to analyze,” Qaani said.The commander’s sentiments were echoed by Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari, who told students of the Imam Ali Army Officer University Thursday that Operation True Promise was an unmistakable signal to Tel Aviv.Iran on one side and Israel and its allies on the other have presented conflicting versions of events regarding the success of the Islamic Republic’s April 14 missile and drone attack, with Tel Aviv assuring that “99 percent” of the fired and launched projectiles were intercepted and destroyed, demonstrating Israel’s ability to defend against Iran’s missile and drone might. Iranian officials and media, as well as independent observers, have offered a different take, characterizing the strikes as proof of Tehran’s ability to reach and hit Israel, even after it was given advance warning time, even with the US and its allies providing cover, and Iran not deploying its most advanced missile capabilities.* Germany is not known to have provided direct military assistance to Israel during last month's Iranian retaliatory strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/iranian-media-reveals-advanced-missiles-iran-has-hidden-in-reserve-in-case-of-us-israeli-escalation-1118043117.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/scott-ritter-irans-retaliatory-attack-reestablished-deterrence-to-hold-israel-us-in-check-1117924882.html
israel
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118007290_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1eae4e392ec0d4e5ea657e992be4646f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
did us help israel defend against iran, did europe help israel defend against iranian strikes
did us help israel defend against iran, did europe help israel defend against iranian strikes

‘It’s Not Over’, IRGC Warns Europeans Who Rushed to Israel’s Defense During April Strikes

19:12 GMT 16.05.2024 (Updated: 19:19 GMT 16.05.2024)
© AFP 2023 / ATTA KENAREA man walks past a banner depicting missiles launching from a representation of the map of Iran coloured with the Iranian flag in central Tehran on April 15, 2024
A man walks past a banner depicting missiles launching from a representation of the map of Iran coloured with the Iranian flag in central Tehran on April 15, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / ATTA KENARE
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Iran launched a massive drone, ballistic and cruise missile barrage Israel’s way on April 14 in retaliation to the April 1 Israeli airstrike targeting the Islamic Republic’s Embassy compound in Damascus. Israel, the US, and several European powers deployed an aerial armada to shoot down the Iranian projectiles, but some nevertheless got through.
The European powers who deployed military assets to help protect Israel against Iran’s Operation True Promise strikes last month have no call to rest easy, and will be made to account for their actions in time, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander has warned.

“France, Germany* and Britain, who promised [Israel] planes on the night of Operation True Promise, should not think that everything is over and done with. Yes, for that night it was over, but they will be held accountable in due course,” IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said at a ceremony commemorating the 40-day anniversary of the death of the Iranian commander killed in Israel's Embassy strike on Wednesday.

“All criminals should know that their measures and crimes have been chalked up to their accounts,” Qaani warned, adding that regional powers should not hope to get the same level of support Israel received from the US during last month’s Iranian operation.

“Up to seven-eight naval groups were deployed…to prevent the Iranian operation, and more than 200 aircraft were in the sky from the night of the operation until its end. The region became the densest point in the world in terms of air defense,” Qaani said.

(FILES) A woman walks past a banner depicting launching missiles bearing the emblem of the Islamic Republic of Iran in central Tehran on April 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2024
Military
Iranian Media Reveals Advanced Missiles Iran Has Hidden in Reserve in Case of US-Israeli Escalation
21 April, 14:29 GMT
“True Promise was an overt operation…The timing of the operation was clear as daylight to the Zionist regime and the United States,” the commander added, referring to the warning time Tehran provided Washington before launching its strikes.
Nevertheless, Iran managed to achieve its goals, with a number of its missiles getting through, striking an Israeli airbase in the Negev Desert, and an intelligence-gathering facility in northern Israel.
“There are many secrets within this operation that will take a long time to analyze,” Qaani said.
The commander’s sentiments were echoed by Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari, who told students of the Imam Ali Army Officer University Thursday that Operation True Promise was an unmistakable signal to Tel Aviv.

“If there is a threat originating from the Zionist regime against us, it will be answered directly by the Islamic Republic,” Heydari said.

Scott Ritter on Iran-Israel connflict - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2024
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Iran's Retaliatory Attack 'Reestablished Deterrence' to Hold Israel, US in Check
14 April, 10:28 GMT
Iran on one side and Israel and its allies on the other have presented conflicting versions of events regarding the success of the Islamic Republic’s April 14 missile and drone attack, with Tel Aviv assuring that “99 percent” of the fired and launched projectiles were intercepted and destroyed, demonstrating Israel’s ability to defend against Iran’s missile and drone might. Iranian officials and media, as well as independent observers, have offered a different take, characterizing the strikes as proof of Tehran’s ability to reach and hit Israel, even after it was given advance warning time, even with the US and its allies providing cover, and Iran not deploying its most advanced missile capabilities.
* Germany is not known to have provided direct military assistance to Israel during last month's Iranian retaliatory strikes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала