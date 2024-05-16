https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/living-in-an-alternate-reality-blinken-performs-with-rock-band-in-kiev-bar--1118462731.html

Living in an Alternate Reality: Blinken Performs With Rock Band in Kiev Bar

Living in an Alternate Reality: Blinken Performs With Rock Band in Kiev Bar

Sputnik International

The stunt divided opinion in Ukraine, with some viewing it as a gesture of support, and others acknowledging the bizarre optics of performing in a bar while soldiers lose their lives on the frontlines.

2024-05-16T06:03+0000

2024-05-16T06:03+0000

2024-05-16T06:03+0000

analysis

antony blinken

mark sleboda

russia

ukraine

kiev

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

mobilization

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118138408_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee33b5e433ae47f00ddddc0e70778a4.jpg

Following a number of high-level meetings in Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken played a rendition of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” accompanied by a Ukrainian rock band, The Guardian reported. According to the outlet, the stunt divided opinion in Ukraine, with some viewing it as a gesture of support, and others acknowledging the bizarre optics of performing in a bar while Ukrainian soldiers lose their lives on the frontlines of the US proxy war with Russia.Moscow-based international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday, and lambasted Blinken’s bizarre stunt.“But, besides that, it's pretty much, just a quizzical look in a way,” the analyst continued. “It is rather bizarre and, as the Guardian notes, within the Kiev regime, it's not simply regarded as laughable, but there are critics, including from some Ukrainian soldiers who spoke to the Guardian that said it was inappropriate that he was singing in a bar when Ukrainian men are dying and having their limbs blown off in trenches.”It was reported on Tuesday that Blinken said Ukraine will hold elections when all Ukrainians, including those who now live in Russia, decide to participate. A recent article from RT suggests that doing so essentially permits Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to postpone a vote unless Ukrainian territories are recaptured. Ukraine was scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 31, but Zelensky canceled the vote last year citing martial law and the ongoing conflict with Russia.It was also reported on Tuesday that UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK would not support any solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that involves what it sees as concessions to Moscow. Earlier that day, the defense secretary said that the UK would also provide Kiev weapons to strike Russia’s Crimean Peninsula, because London considers the region to be an “integral part of Ukraine”. Shapps added that he does not think it “plausible at all for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to win this war.”“And it is a tragedy because he is sending hundreds of millions of pounds of British taxpayers' money again and again and again to weapons, to this regime that is not changing the reality on the ground at all. These weapons are shoved into the hands of people that are press-ganged forcibly off the streets of little villages and Transcarpathia is not going to win this war against Russia for Grant Shapps.”

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

russia, ukraine, blinken, us, kyiv, kiev, us ally, us hegemony, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, ukraine crisis, russia wins, russia is winning, russia is losing, russia loses, russian attack, russia attacks, ukraine retreats, guitar hero, musician, polical music, support ukraine, us supports ukraine