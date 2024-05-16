https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putins-state-visit-to-china-photo-highlights-1118480969.html

Putin's State Visit to China: Photo Highlights

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17, during which the leaders of the two countries will discuss an array of bilateral and global issues aimed to further develop the cooperation between the nations.

Vladimir Putin's latest visit to China's capital is his first foreign trip since his inauguration for a new term of office — in match with his Chinese counter part Xi Jinping's visit to Russia after his re-election in 2023.That attests to the deep ties and the mutual respect between Moscow and Beijing, which continue to grow and strengthen despite external pressure.The delegations will address security issues, trade cooperation, cultural exchange and further comprehensive partnership across all areas.Explore Sputnik's gallery for views of the high-profile event!

