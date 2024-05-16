International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/putins-state-visit-to-china-photo-highlights-1118480969.html
Putin's State Visit to China: Photo Highlights
Putin's State Visit to China: Photo Highlights
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17, during which the leaders of the two countries will discuss an array of bilateral and global issues aimed to further develop the cooperation between the nations.
2024-05-16T19:02+0000
2024-05-16T19:02+0000
multimedia
photo
vladimir putin
andrei belousov
maxim oreshkin
beijing
china
presidential administration
tiananmen square
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118480809_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_920a64e7cb87cb57f82108c2d674b737.jpg
Vladimir Putin's latest visit to China's capital is his first foreign trip since his inauguration for a new term of office — in match with his Chinese counter part Xi Jinping's visit to Russia after his re-election in 2023.That attests to the deep ties and the mutual respect between Moscow and Beijing, which continue to grow and strengthen despite external pressure.The delegations will address security issues, trade cooperation, cultural exchange and further comprehensive partnership across all areas.Explore Sputnik's gallery for views of the high-profile event!
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118480809_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a04161173054847b0b7bdd6b730038b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin and xi, putin visits china, putin's official visit to china
putin and xi, putin visits china, putin's official visit to china

Putin's State Visit to China: Photo Highlights

19:02 GMT 16.05.2024
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17, during which the leaders of the two countries will discuss an array of bilateral and global issues aimed to further develop the cooperation between the nations.
Vladimir Putin's latest visit to China's capital is his first foreign trip since his inauguration for a new term of office — in match with his Chinese counter part Xi Jinping's visit to Russia after his re-election in 2023.
That attests to the deep ties and the mutual respect between Moscow and Beijing, which continue to grow and strengthen despite external pressure.
The delegations will address security issues, trade cooperation, cultural exchange and further comprehensive partnership across all areas.

“Both countries conduct independent foreign policy. We work in solidarity on forming a more just and democratic multipolar world order which should rely on the central role of the United Nations and its Security Council, international law and the cultural and civilizational diversity, a verified balance of interests of all participants of the world community,” Putin said following talks with Xi in Beijing.

Explore Sputnik's gallery for views of the high-profile event!
© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin upon arriving at the Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin upon arriving at the Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China - Sputnik International
1/11
© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin upon arriving at the Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, China.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankChildren waving Russian and Chinese flags prior to the meeting.
Children waving Russian and Chinese flags prior to the meeting - Sputnik International
2/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Children waving Russian and Chinese flags prior to the meeting.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin exits the car before the official meeting.
Vladimir Putin exits the car before the official meeting - Sputnik International
3/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Vladimir Putin exits the car before the official meeting.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

President Putin shakes hands with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

President Putin shakes hands with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International
4/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin shakes hands with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Honor guard at the People’s Assembly House in Tiananmen Square.

Honor guard at the People’s Assembly House in Tiananmen Square. - Sputnik International
5/11
© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Honor guard at the People’s Assembly House in Tiananmen Square.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

The two leaders are seen outside the Great Hall of the People.

The two leaders are seen outside the Great Hall of the People. - Sputnik International
6/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

The two leaders are seen outside the Great Hall of the People.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov (left) and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin (right) during the official meeting.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov (left) and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin (right) during the official meeting. - Sputnik International
7/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov (left) and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin (right) during the official meeting.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Chinese honor guard at the welcome ceremony.

Chinese honor guard at the welcome ceremony. - Sputnik International
8/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Chinese honor guard at the welcome ceremony.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

The presidents attend the official ceremony kicking off the state visit.

The presidents attend the official ceremony kicking off the state visit. - Sputnik International
9/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

The presidents attend the official ceremony kicking off the state visit.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Welcome ceremony in Beijing.

Welcome ceremony in Beijing. - Sputnik International
10/11
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Welcome ceremony in Beijing.

© POOL / Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following an expanded-format meeting.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following an expanded-format meeting. - Sputnik International
11/11
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following an expanded-format meeting.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала