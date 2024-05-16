https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/slovak-pm-robert-fico-targeted-in-assassination-attempt-1118460990.html

Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the assassination against Slovakia's Prime MInister Robert Fico.

Rachel kicked off Wednesday's show with guest Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed the assassination attempt against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.In the last topic of the hour, Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the upcoming presidential dates, which were confirmed on Wednesday after both Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed to participate.Rachel then spoke to Ukrainian Whistleblower and Former Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is refusing to hold new presidential elections despite the conclusion of his term.In the final segment of the show, Rachel hosted Lebanese Journalist Ghadi Francis who discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, along with the current tiff between Israel and Egypt.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

