International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/slovak-pm-robert-fico-targeted-in-assassination-attempt-1118460990.html
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the assassination against Slovakia's Prime MInister Robert Fico.
2024-05-16T04:14+0000
2024-05-16T12:15+0000
the backstory
robert fico
slovakia
joe biden
donald trump
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
israel
gaza strip
egypt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118461150_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ab477aef564d51ed5e96698cac439b5c.png
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the assassination against Slovakia's Prime MInister Robert Fico.
Rachel kicked off Wednesday's show with guest Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed the assassination attempt against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.In the last topic of the hour, Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the upcoming presidential dates, which were confirmed on Wednesday after both Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed to participate.Rachel then spoke to Ukrainian Whistleblower and Former Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is refusing to hold new presidential elections despite the conclusion of his term.In the final segment of the show, Rachel hosted Lebanese Journalist Ghadi Francis who discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, along with the current tiff between Israel and Egypt.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
slovakia
ukraine
israel
gaza strip
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118461150_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5e62ebc1327609cbc3cc782e3cd5de66.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, slovak pm shot, putin goes to china, zelensky tyranny, biden-trump in 2024
the backstory, slovak pm shot, putin goes to china, zelensky tyranny, biden-trump in 2024

Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt

04:14 GMT 16.05.2024 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 16.05.2024)
The Backstory
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the assassination against Slovakia's Prime MInister Robert Fico.
Rachel kicked off Wednesday's show with guest Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed the assassination attempt against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
In the last topic of the hour, Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the upcoming presidential dates, which were confirmed on Wednesday after both Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed to participate.
Rachel then spoke to Ukrainian Whistleblower and Former Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is refusing to hold new presidential elections despite the conclusion of his term.
In the final segment of the show, Rachel hosted Lebanese Journalist Ghadi Francis who discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, along with the current tiff between Israel and Egypt.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала