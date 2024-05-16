https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/slovak-pm-robert-fico-targeted-in-assassination-attempt-1118460990.html
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the assassination against Slovakia's Prime MInister Robert Fico.
2024-05-16T04:14+0000
2024-05-16T04:14+0000
2024-05-16T12:15+0000
the backstory
robert fico
slovakia
joe biden
donald trump
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
israel
gaza strip
egypt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118461150_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ab477aef564d51ed5e96698cac439b5c.png
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the assassination against Slovakia's Prime MInister Robert Fico.
Rachel kicked off Wednesday's show with guest Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed the assassination attempt against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.In the last topic of the hour, Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the upcoming presidential dates, which were confirmed on Wednesday after both Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed to participate.Rachel then spoke to Ukrainian Whistleblower and Former Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is refusing to hold new presidential elections despite the conclusion of his term.In the final segment of the show, Rachel hosted Lebanese Journalist Ghadi Francis who discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, along with the current tiff between Israel and Egypt.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
slovakia
ukraine
israel
gaza strip
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118461150_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5e62ebc1327609cbc3cc782e3cd5de66.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, slovak pm shot, putin goes to china, zelensky tyranny, biden-trump in 2024
the backstory, slovak pm shot, putin goes to china, zelensky tyranny, biden-trump in 2024
Slovak PM Robert Fico Targeted in Assassination Attempt
04:14 GMT 16.05.2024 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 16.05.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the assassination against Slovakia's Prime MInister Robert Fico.
Rachel kicked off Wednesday's show with guest Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed the assassination attempt against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
In the last topic of the hour, Rachel spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the upcoming presidential dates, which were confirmed on Wednesday after both Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed to participate.
Rachel then spoke to Ukrainian Whistleblower and Former Diplomat Andrii Telizhenko about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is refusing to hold new presidential elections despite the conclusion of his term.
In the final segment of the show, Rachel hosted Lebanese Journalist Ghadi Francis who discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, along with the current tiff between Israel and Egypt.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM