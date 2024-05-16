https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/slovak-pm-shot-inflation-hurts-workers-another-1b-for-israel-1118459582.html
Slovak PM Shot, Inflation Hurts Workers, Another $1B for Israel
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in critical condition after being shot, and TikTok creators sue the US government.
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what to expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Beijing this week, the challenges Kiev’s military faces given recent Russian advances in Ukraine, the NATO push to keep Kiev fighting, primary results from this week across the United States, and why both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are agreeing to circumvent the usual presidential debate format.Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses inflation data, including how prices rose, soaring monthly expenses and dwindling savings, whether the economy has avoided string of bankruptcies, the White House tariffs imposed on Chinese products, layoffs among the workers at large US corporations, and what to expect from a Department of Justice investigation into Boeing.Author and the West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses how Israel views its current war in Gaza, the resonance of the 1948 Nakba with the war today, why Israel has abandoned hostage exchanges, and the Biden administration backtracking on withholding military aid to Israel.The Misfits also discuss arrests in Turkiye as the government announces a foiled coup plot, a mining mogul’s ugly portrait, and the staggering increase in internally displaced persons.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
Sputnik International
Slovak PM Shot, Inflation Hurts Workers, Another $1B for Israel
04:16 GMT 16.05.2024 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 16.05.2024)
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in critical condition after being shot, and TikTok creators sue the US government.
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what to expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Beijing this week, the challenges Kiev’s military faces given recent Russian advances in Ukraine, the NATO push to keep Kiev fighting, primary results from this week across the United States, and why both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are agreeing to circumvent the usual presidential debate format.
Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses inflation data, including how prices rose, soaring monthly expenses and dwindling savings, whether the economy has avoided string of bankruptcies, the White House tariffs imposed on Chinese products, layoffs among the workers at large US corporations, and what to expect from a Department of Justice investigation into Boeing.
Author and the West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses how Israel views its current war in Gaza, the resonance of the 1948 Nakba with the war today, why Israel has abandoned hostage exchanges, and the Biden administration backtracking on withholding military aid to Israel.
The Misfits also discuss arrests in Turkiye as the government announces a foiled coup plot, a mining mogul’s ugly portrait, and the staggering increase in internally displaced persons.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
