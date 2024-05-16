https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/trump-hush-money-trial-israel-egypt-relations-rumble-vs-google-and-more-1118457103.html

Trump Hush Money Trial, Israel-Egypt Relations, Rumble vs Google and More

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a wide range of topics from around the globe, including the Trump hush money trial, Egypt-Israel relations, and more.

The show begins with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon analyzing the implications of Michael Cohen's testimony in the Trump hush money trial.Then, author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina provides an in-depth look at the recent Israeli invasion of Rafah.The second hour starts with Co-host and Co-founder of The Convo Couch Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighing in on Rumble's lawsuit against Google regarding fairness in digital advertising.The show closes with former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik John Kirakou delving into the case of an Australian whistleblower who was sentenced to five years for exposing war crimes in Afghanistan.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

