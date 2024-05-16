https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/ukrainian-border-guards-deliberately-gun-down-draft-dodgers---russian-official-1118464118.html
Ukrainian Border Guards Deliberately Gun Down Draft Dodgers - Russian Official
Ukrainian Border Guards Deliberately Gun Down Draft Dodgers - Russian Official
Sputnik International
Ukrainians trying to escape mobilization and cross the Tisa River to Romania are shot by Ukrainian border guards, several dozen such cases have already been recorded, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration said.
2024-05-16T10:43+0000
2024-05-16T10:43+0000
2024-05-16T10:43+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
sergei rogov
ukraine
romania
mobilization
mobilization
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101776/69/1017766989_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_9e08ac5082cff71b1cf614e73cd8154e.jpg
Ukrainians seeking to evade mobilization by crossing the Tisa River into Romania are being gunned down by Ukrainian border guards, with several cases already having been recorded, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration said.According to him, Ukrainian military squads are deliberately opening fire on individuals trying to cross the river. "At least two dozen such fatalities are already known," Rogov said. Areas of the Tisa River run along Ukraine's borders with Romania and Hungary.Martial law was implemented in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, followed by a decree signed by Volodymyr Zelensky the next day for general mobilization. Since then, Ukraine's martial law and mobilization have been repeatedly extended.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/ukraine-prepares-total-mobilization-in-5-controlled-cities---russian-official-1118443641.html
ukraine
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101776/69/1017766989_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_ebffd063ba43d80c655f78de03ade046.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian border guards, ukrainian flee mobilization, cross the tisa river to romania, ukrainians trying to leave ukraine
ukrainian border guards, ukrainian flee mobilization, cross the tisa river to romania, ukrainians trying to leave ukraine
Ukrainian Border Guards Deliberately Gun Down Draft Dodgers - Russian Official
On May 9, Volodymyr Zelensky signed bills to extend mobilization and martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.
Ukrainians seeking to evade mobilization
by crossing the Tisa River into Romania are being gunned down by Ukrainian border guards, with several cases already having been recorded, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration said.
"As far as attempting to cross the Tisa River to escape mobilization goes, it's not so much that people drown, but are killed once [the Ukrainian border guards] realize that they have already made it across and can not be brought back. The Romanian side began to register a large number of people with gunshot wounds, but this is being silenced in coordination with Kiev and directly with Brussels and Washington," Rogov noted.
According to him, Ukrainian military squads are deliberately opening fire on individuals trying to cross the river.
"At least two dozen such fatalities are already known," Rogov said.
Areas of the Tisa River run along Ukraine's borders with Romania and Hungary.
Martial law was implemented in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, followed by a decree signed by Volodymyr Zelensky the next day for general mobilization
. Since then, Ukraine's martial law and mobilization have been repeatedly extended.