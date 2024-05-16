https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/ukrainian-border-guards-deliberately-gun-down-draft-dodgers---russian-official-1118464118.html

Ukrainian Border Guards Deliberately Gun Down Draft Dodgers - Russian Official

Ukrainians trying to escape mobilization and cross the Tisa River to Romania are shot by Ukrainian border guards, several dozen such cases have already been recorded, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration said.

Ukrainians seeking to evade mobilization by crossing the Tisa River into Romania are being gunned down by Ukrainian border guards, with several cases already having been recorded, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration said.According to him, Ukrainian military squads are deliberately opening fire on individuals trying to cross the river. "At least two dozen such fatalities are already known," Rogov said. Areas of the Tisa River run along Ukraine's borders with Romania and Hungary.Martial law was implemented in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, followed by a decree signed by Volodymyr Zelensky the next day for general mobilization. Since then, Ukraine's martial law and mobilization have been repeatedly extended.

