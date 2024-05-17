https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/before-oct-7-there-was-an-oct-6-student-protests-continue-despite-media-spins-1118486837.html

'Before Oct 7, There Was an Oct 6': Student Protests Continue Despite Media Spins

'Before Oct 7, There Was an Oct 6': Student Protests Continue Despite Media Spins

Sputnik International

It was reported by AP News that about 30 students left their seats while chanting “free Palestine”.

2024-05-17T06:58+0000

2024-05-17T06:58+0000

2024-05-17T06:58+0000

analysis

jerry seinfeld

palestinians

palestine

israel

hamas

north carolina

palestine-israel conflict

protests

mass protests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118491156_0:187:3072:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_4ec9f3eb3425a0b1e031928f230817f6.jpg

On Sunday, a small group of Duke University graduates protested pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld during their commencement in North Carolina. It was reported by AP News that about 30 students left their seats while chanting “free Palestine”. Seinfeld, who was present to earn an honorary doctorate from the university, is a 70-year-old comedian and actor known for his namesake sitcom. The celebrity has also been publicly supportive of Israel since October 7.On Thursday, Sputnik’s The Critical Hour spoke to Esther Iverem, an artist, author and independent journalist, about the ongoing protests. Iverem noted what she calls a “media spin” regarding stories which cover the student protestors.“What else is this group of students to do? And as you said, over the summer they have a lot more time with finals over, with sometimes, for some of them, with diplomas over to really focus on this issue, which is the human rights issue of their time, the human rights issue of our time,” the artist and author continued. Since the war between Israel and Hamas first broke out on October 7 more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died, a majority of which have been women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry has said. This month, the head of the United Nations World Food Program, Cindy McCain, said that Gaza had entered a "full-blown famine".Iverem then noted that Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld, reportedly bankrolled a pro-Israel counterprotest at UCLA. Seinfeld says she donated money to the group before the “peaceful” demonstration turned violent.In a preliminary hearing in January, the ICJ ruled that there was enough evidence of a plausible risk of genocide to order Israel to take actions to prevent genocide, though it did not order an immediate ceasefire.Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon noted that mainstream media continues to address the student protestors as “pro-Palestinian” as opposed to “anti-genocide”.“If you have the leaders of the country openly calling for genocide, if you have a mob openly declaring their beliefs that the people in Gaza should be wiped out, openly cheering the death of babies and children and pregnant women, then what else can you call it?” She asked. “But, obviously, that's a red line in terms of how they want to depict protesters.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/yes-but-also-no-1118436910.html

palestine

israel

north carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

palestine, gaza, jerry seinfeld, protest, protests in us, protestors in capitol, pro-palestinian demonstration, pro-palestinian protest, pro-palestinian protestors, support palestine, genocide, students protest, fight zionism, fight zionists, save palestine, free palestine, stop rafah invasion, stop israel, genocide