Biden-Trump Debate, Fico Survives Shooting, Putin-Xi Meeting and More

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the upcoming Biden-Trump debate.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to сartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall about the upcoming presidential debates that were agreed upon by political foes Joe Biden and Donald Trump.Rachel would then speak to Bureau Chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli about the assassination attempt against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.To begin the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the first day of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Host of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils about a slew of topics pertaining to Ukraine, including allegations of corruption against the Kiev regime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

