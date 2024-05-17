https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/blast-reported-in-university-in-st-petersburg-1118506512.html

Blast Strikes Military Academy in St. Petersburg

Blast Strikes Military Academy in St. Petersburg

Sputnik International

The incident took place at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps. 17.05.2024, Sputnik International

2024-05-17T18:12+0000

2024-05-17T18:12+0000

2024-05-17T18:33+0000

russia

russia

saint petersburg

explosion

blast

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118085336_0:156:3086:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_eda02caaf4d377b20e1c0553e82ca8f8.jpg

Seven military personnel had been injured in an explosion at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Military District said in a statement Friday evening.The blast was said to have been caused by a piece of ammunition dating back to the Second World War which went off.A spokesperson from the press service of the Kalininsky District administration, where the academy is located, earlier told Sputnik that emergency services had been deployed to the area to check information provided by a local resident about a suspicious loud bang.Local residents spotted ambulances and firefighting vehicles at the scene.Local media said the piece of ammunition may have exploded in the building's basement.

russia

saint petersburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, saint petersburg, explosion, blast