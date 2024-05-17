International
Blast Strikes Military Academy in St. Petersburg
Russia
The incident took place at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps. 17.05.2024, Sputnik International
Seven military personnel had been injured in an explosion at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Military District said in a statement Friday evening.The blast was said to have been caused by a piece of ammunition dating back to the Second World War which went off.A spokesperson from the press service of the Kalininsky District administration, where the academy is located, earlier told Sputnik that emergency services had been deployed to the area to check information provided by a local resident about a suspicious loud bang.Local residents spotted ambulances and firefighting vehicles at the scene.Local media said the piece of ammunition may have exploded in the building's basement.
18:12 GMT 17.05.2024 (Updated: 18:33 GMT 17.05.2024)
Being updated
The incident took place at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps.
Seven military personnel had been injured in an explosion at the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Military District said in a statement Friday evening.
The blast was said to have been caused by a piece of ammunition dating back to the Second World War which went off.
A spokesperson from the press service of the Kalininsky District administration, where the academy is located, earlier told Sputnik that emergency services had been deployed to the area to check information provided by a local resident about a suspicious loud bang.
Local residents spotted ambulances and firefighting vehicles at the scene.
Local media said the piece of ammunition may have exploded in the building's basement.
