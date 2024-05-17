https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/centuries-old-historic-ukrainian-orthodox-chapel-torn-down-in-kiev--1118491572.html

Centuries-Old, Historic Ukrainian Orthodox Chapel Torn Down in Kiev

The Volodymyr-Olginsky Chapel of the Desyatin Monastery of the Canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church was demolished in Kiev, according to the monastery's telegram channel.

Around midnight on Thursday, the monastery's Telegram channel reported that the chapel had been cordoned off by police and military.The Monastery clarified that the miraculous icon of the Mother of God "Vladimirskaya-Desyatinnaya" is intact.In December, the Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church approved the text of the service in honor of this icon.On September 14, a Ukrainian court issued an order to dismantle the Vladimir-Olginsky chapel of the Desyatin Monastery in Kiev.Metropolitan Kliment, a member of the Synodal Department, called the decision "an open challenge to Ukrainian Orthodox Christians." The demolition, announced on May 7, was then postponed indefinitely "for technical reasons."The Desyatynny Church or the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos is Russia's first stone Orthodox church, built in 989-996.Last year, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed what amounted to be their biggest wave of persecution against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the country's modern history.

