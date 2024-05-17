https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/fico-assassination-attempt-zelensky-clings-to-power-putin-xi-meeting-and-more-1118483830.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss political developments around the globe, including the attempted assassination of Slovakia's PM Robert Fico.

The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko discussing the political stability in Ukraine regarding President Zelensky's term. He also touches on the assassination attempt against Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.Then, Bureau Chief of Sputnik US, Mindia Gavasheli, reports from Bratislava, providing updates and insights into the assassination attempt on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico.The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda analyzing the latest Russian military advances in Ukraine.Later, CGTN Radio Reporter and Host Anna Ge covers the significant meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing the outcomes and their impact on global geopolitics.The final hour starts with political commentator Andrew Langer providing an update on the US presidential election campaign, including the upcoming debates.The show closes with Former NTSB Official Jamie Finch discussing the ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice into Boeing, focusing on safety oversights and the implications for the aviation industry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

