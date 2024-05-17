International
Blast Strikes Military Academy in St. Petersburg
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/photos-putin-visits-chinas-harbin-1118501474.html
Photos: Putin Visits China's Harbin
Photos: Putin Visits China's Harbin
Sputnik International
After arriving in China's capital Beijing on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the city of Harbin that holds particular cultural significance in the history of bilateral relations.
2024-05-17T18:20+0000
2024-05-17T18:20+0000
multimedia
photo
vladimir putin
harbin
china
russia-china cooperation
russia-china expo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118500631_0:0:3021:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_22ef03a336a41d54324730e9a5bd77ac.jpg
Following an eventful first day of his state visit, filled with top-level meeting and discussions, President Putin carried paid an official visit to Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province.There, the Russian leader paid his respect to the Soviet soldiers who died in battles to liberate occupied parts of China's Manchuria region at the end of the Second World War.Vladimir Putin also attended the 8th Russia-China EXPO that seeks to enhance trade and export flows between the countries.Lastly, the Russian delegation visited the Harbin Institute of Technology, where Putin spoke with Chinese students and faculty members.Explore Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek!
harbin
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118500631_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a33cd829f46a46564e4e9e575e63829d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin in china, putin visit to harbin, putin's official trip to china
putin in china, putin visit to harbin, putin's official trip to china

Photos: Putin Visits China's Harbin

18:20 GMT 17.05.2024
Subscribe
After arriving in China's capital Beijing on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the city of Harbin that holds particular cultural significance in the history of bilateral relations.
Following an eventful first day of his state visit, filled with top-level meeting and discussions, President Putin carried paid an official visit to Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province.
There, the Russian leader paid his respect to the Soviet soldiers who died in battles to liberate occupied parts of China's Manchuria region at the end of the Second World War.
Vladimir Putin also attended the 8th Russia-China EXPO that seeks to enhance trade and export flows between the countries.
Lastly, the Russian delegation visited the Harbin Institute of Technology, where Putin spoke with Chinese students and faculty members.
Explore Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek!
© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Motorcade of the Russian President at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Soviet soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of China’s northeast from Japanese invaders.

Motorcade of the Russian President at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Soviet soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of China’s northeast from Japanese invaders. - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Motorcade of the Russian President at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Soviet soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of China’s northeast from Japanese invaders.

© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Putin attends the ceremony honoring the fallen Soviet soldiers who helped rid China of Japanese occupiers.

Putin attends the ceremony honoring the fallen Soviet soldiers who helped rid China of Japanese occupiers. - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Putin attends the ceremony honoring the fallen Soviet soldiers who helped rid China of Japanese occupiers.

© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Chinese Honor guard at the wreath-laying ceremony in Harbin.

Chinese Honor guard at the wreath-laying ceremony in Harbin. - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Chinese Honor guard at the wreath-laying ceremony in Harbin.

© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL / Go to the mediabankThe Russian leader visits the Eastern Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Mother of God in Harbin.
The Russian leader visits the Eastern Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Mother of God in Harbin - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Alexander Ryumin/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
The Russian leader visits the Eastern Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Mother of God in Harbin.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankThe venue of the 8th Russia-China EXPO prior to the opening ceremony.
The venue of the 8th Russia-China EXPO prior to the opening ceremony - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
The venue of the 8th Russia-China EXPO prior to the opening ceremony.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankThe opening ceremony of the 8th Russia-China EXPO.
The opening ceremony of the 8th Russia-China EXPO - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
The opening ceremony of the 8th Russia-China EXPO.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin attends the 8th Russia-China EXPO in Harbin.
Vladimir Putin attends the 8th Russia-China EXPO in Harbin - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
/
Go to the mediabank
Vladimir Putin attends the 8th Russia-China EXPO in Harbin.
© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL / Go to the mediabank

President Putin explores the exhibition during his visit to the Harbin Institute of Technology.

President Putin explores the exhibition during his visit to the Harbin Institute of Technology. - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin explores the exhibition during his visit to the Harbin Institute of Technology.

© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Putin is greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during the opening of the 8th Russia-China EXPO and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation.

Putin is greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during the opening of the 8th Russia-China EXPO and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation. - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Putin is greeted by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng during the opening of the 8th Russia-China EXPO and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Russian president and Chinese VP tour the exhibition.

Russian president and Chinese VP tour the exhibition. - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian president and Chinese VP tour the exhibition.

© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting with students and faculty of the Harbin Institute of Technology.

Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting with students and faculty of the Harbin Institute of Technology. - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting with students and faculty of the Harbin Institute of Technology.

© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Chinese students attend the meeting with the Russian president.

Chinese students attend the meeting with the Russian president. - Sputnik International
12/12
© Sputnik / Mihail Metzel/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Chinese students attend the meeting with the Russian president.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала