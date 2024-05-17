https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/photos-putin-visits-chinas-harbin-1118501474.html

Photos: Putin Visits China's Harbin

After arriving in China's capital Beijing on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the city of Harbin that holds particular cultural significance in the history of bilateral relations.

Following an eventful first day of his state visit, filled with top-level meeting and discussions, President Putin carried paid an official visit to Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province.There, the Russian leader paid his respect to the Soviet soldiers who died in battles to liberate occupied parts of China's Manchuria region at the end of the Second World War.Vladimir Putin also attended the 8th Russia-China EXPO that seeks to enhance trade and export flows between the countries.Lastly, the Russian delegation visited the Harbin Institute of Technology, where Putin spoke with Chinese students and faculty members.Explore Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek!

