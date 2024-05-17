https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/putin-in-beijing-canadian-wildfires-israel-and-censorship-1118485082.html

Putin in Beijing, Canadian Wildfires, Israel and Censorship

President Joe Biden invokes executive privilege to keep recording of his special counsel interviews from Congress.

Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the attempt on the life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and how it is being covered in the media. He also discusses the lack of a post-war plan for Gaza, the state of Israeli public opinion on the war, and the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses why Canada’s wildfire season is so intense, so early, and how these fires affect the rest of the world. He also talks about the proliferation of junk studies among well-known scientific journals, and how for-profit journals and educational institutions threaten to throttle scientific advancement.Writer and editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the ongoing hush money trial of former President Donald Trump, a Senate fight over defense spending, a court fight over Louisiana redistricting, discussion among Democrats over ticket splitting amid ongoing anxiety over President Joe Biden’s poor polling, how coverage of Israel is causing chaos within both mainstream and independent news organizations, the bipartisan effort to “protect” American democracy from third party voices in debates, and an update on the case of Julian Assange ahead of his final court hearing Monday.The Misfits also discuss more hearings at the International Court of Justice over Gaza, a new spy story out of Switzerland, and the FBI interrogation of an academic for his position on the war in Gaza at a Detroit airport.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

