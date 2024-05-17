https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/putin-visits-city-of-harbin-during-stay-in-china-1118486465.html

Putin Visits City of Harbin During Stay in China

Putin Visits City of Harbin During Stay in China

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China's Harbin on the second day of his visit to China.

2024-05-17T04:46+0000

2024-05-17T04:46+0000

2024-05-17T04:46+0000

vladimir putin

world

china

xi jinping

harbin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118480809_0:239:3072:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_c04b5c308301e49a3e75bd1b661c5385.jpg

Following fruitful talks in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President XI Jinping on May 16, the Russian leader has arrived in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang.The Russian leader is expected to take part in the opening ceremonies of the eighth Russian-Chinese EXPO and the fourth Sino-Russian Forum on Interregional Cooperation.Set to take place from May 16 to 21, the Russian-Chinese EXPO event is part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia this year.The Russian president is also expected to visit the Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin and meet with students at Harbin Polytechnic University.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

china

harbin

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Visits City of Harbin During Stay in China Sputnik International Putin Visits City of Harbin During Stay in China 2024-05-17T04:46+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china relations, russia-china cooperation, russia-china alliance, russia-china talks, russia-china negotiations, putin-xi meeting, putin-xi friendship, putin-xi negotiations, putin-xi relations