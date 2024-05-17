International
Putin Visits City of Harbin During Stay in China
Putin Visits City of Harbin During Stay in China
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China's Harbin on the second day of his visit to China.
Following fruitful talks in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President XI Jinping on May 16, the Russian leader has arrived in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang.The Russian leader is expected to take part in the opening ceremonies of the eighth Russian-Chinese EXPO and the fourth Sino-Russian Forum on Interregional Cooperation.Set to take place from May 16 to 21, the Russian-Chinese EXPO event is part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia this year.The Russian president is also expected to visit the Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin and meet with students at Harbin Polytechnic University.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Putin Visits City of Harbin During Stay in China
04:46 GMT 17.05.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China's Harbin on the second day of his visit to China.
Following fruitful talks in Beijing between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President XI Jinping on May 16, the Russian leader has arrived in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang.
The Russian leader is expected to take part in the opening ceremonies of the eighth Russian-Chinese EXPO and the fourth Sino-Russian Forum on Interregional Cooperation.
Set to take place from May 16 to 21, the Russian-Chinese EXPO event is part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia this year.
The Russian president is also expected to visit the Orthodox Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin and meet with students at Harbin Polytechnic University.
© Sputnik
