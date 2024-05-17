https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/putin-xi-meetings-the-bill-browder-propaganda-scam-nero-blinken-fiddles-as-ukraine-army-burns-1118486685.html

Putin Xi Meetings; The Bill Browder Propaganda Scam; Nero Blinken Fiddles as Ukraine Army Burns

Neocon con man Bill Browder pushes a debunked scam about his criminal conviction to drag the world into conflict.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Russia-China cooperation agreements being completed in Beijing.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss the Russia China meetings from the perspective of the Chinese.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss Neocon con man Bill Browder, who is pushing a debunked scam about his criminal conviction to drag the world into conflict.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss the college protests against US participation in the Gaza assault.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, discusses the chances for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and the history of the cultural dispute in the region.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss a Biden appointee who has resigned in protest of the administration’s policies on Israel.Jim Jatras, retired Diplomat and former GOP Senate Foreign Policy Adviser, joins us to discuss the current status of the conflict in Gaza.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the end of the Ukraine project to weaken Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

