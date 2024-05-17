https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/scheduled-heavyweight-debate-pins-trump-vs-biden-1118478523.html

Scheduled Heavyweight Debate Pins Trump vs Biden

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the latest news from around the globe, including the announced debates between President Biden and former president Donald Trump.

The show begins with political commentator Armen Kurdian discussing former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden agreeing to hold two televised debates.Then, RT journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Ukrainian president Zelensky's refusal to step down despite his term expiration date being on May 20.The second hour kicks off with Sputnik US Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli reporting out of Bratislava on the recent assassination attempt against Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.The show closes with political commentator and journalist KJ Noh sharing his analysis of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

