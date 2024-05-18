https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/chinese-president-outlines-peace-plan-for-ukraine-conflict-1118508229.html
Chinese President Outlines Peace Plan for Ukraine Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments around the globe, including Chinese President Xi's summit with Russian President Putin.
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik USBob Patillo - Attorney, Founder of the Rainbow PUSH CoalitionMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystThe show begins with Sputnik US Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Bratislava with the latest on Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition following an assassination attempt.The second hour starts with attorney Robert Patillo joining the show with an in-depth analysis of Trump's ongoing hush money trial.The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the pivotal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also delves into the conflict in the northeastern city of Kharkov in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments around the globe, including Chinese President Xi's summit with Russian President Putin.
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik US
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
The show begins with Sputnik US Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Bratislava with the latest on Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition following an assassination attempt.
The second hour starts with attorney Robert Patillo joining the show with an in-depth analysis of Trump's ongoing hush money trial.
The show closes with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the pivotal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also delves into the conflict in the northeastern city of Kharkov in Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM