Georgian President Vetoes Foreign Agents Bill
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Saturday that she vetoed the foreign agents bill passed by the country's parliament earlier in May
On Tuesday, the Georgian parliament adopted a bill on foreign agents by a majority vote in the third and final reading at a plenary meeting. The bill, if adopted, would require organizations to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they get over 20% of their funding from abroad. The law, which prompted a major standoff between political factions, aims to promote “transparency and accountability of relevant organizations vis-à-vis Georgian society," according to Tbilisi while protestors and some foreign politicians argue it is restrictive.However, such regulations exist in many nations, including the US, Canada, Australia, and across the EU - which does not stop many Western politicians from criticizing the very same bill when it comes to Georgia.
15:55 GMT 18.05.2024
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Saturday that she vetoed the controversial foreign agents bill passed by the country's parliament earlier in May.
On Tuesday, the Georgian parliament adopted a bill on foreign agents by a majority vote in the third and final reading at a plenary meeting. The bill, if adopted, would require organizations to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they get over 20% of their funding from abroad.
"I have vetoed the 'Russian' law. This law ... represents an obstacle on the European path. The veto is legally enforceable and will be passed to the parliament today. The law cannot be amended or improved in any way. This law must be repealed," Zourabichvili said during a briefing.
The law, which prompted a major standoff between political factions, aims to promote “transparency and accountability of relevant organizations vis-à-vis Georgian society," according to Tbilisi while protestors and some foreign politicians argue it is restrictive.
However, such regulations exist in many nations, including the US, Canada, Australia, and across the EU - which does not stop many Western politicians from criticizing the very same bill when it comes to Georgia.
