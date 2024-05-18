International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/golden-dragon-awakes-china-and-cambodia-start-joint-drills-1118515109.html
Golden Dragon Awakes: China and Cambodia Start Joint Drills
Golden Dragon Awakes: China and Cambodia Start Joint Drills
Sputnik International
According to official information, over 2,000 servicemen, 3 Chinese large warships and 11 Cambodian warships will participate in exercises.
2024-05-18T12:35+0000
2024-05-18T12:35+0000
multimedia
photo
china
pla
people's liberation army (pla) navy
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
cambodia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118516938_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2deee30823c806ccb3eb11cc250ee7ec.jpg
China and Cambodia continue their largest-ever joint annual military drills dubbed “Golden Dragon”. The drills are aimed at boosting their armies’ capacity, and, according to official information, over 2,000 soldiers, three large Chinese warships and eleven Cambodian warships are participating in them.The exercises have been held regularly since 2016. According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, this year's drills will be dedicated to “joint counter-terrorism operations and humanitarian relief.”The People's Liberation Army press service expresses certainty that the drills are “conducive to further consolidating the iron-clad friendship between the two countries, enhancing the strategic coordination level between the two militaries, and jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability."The commander-in-chief of the Royal Armed Forces of Cambodia, Army General Vong Pisen, expressed gratitude to the Chinese military for support in modernizing military facilities, including the Ream naval base.
china
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118516938_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebeec5b95c551e7be93611578749d512.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pla, chinese army drills, golden dragon drills, china cambodia drills, chinese cambodian military exercises
pla, chinese army drills, golden dragon drills, china cambodia drills, chinese cambodian military exercises

Golden Dragon Awakes: China and Cambodia Start Joint Drills

12:35 GMT 18.05.2024
Subscribe
“Golden Dragon” exercises are held on May 16-30 in Cambodia's Kampong Chnang province with troops and military equipment.
China and Cambodia continue their largest-ever joint annual military drills dubbed “Golden Dragon”. The drills are aimed at boosting their armies’ capacity, and, according to official information, over 2,000 soldiers, three large Chinese warships and eleven Cambodian warships are participating in them.
The exercises have been held regularly since 2016. According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, this year's drills will be dedicated to “joint counter-terrorism operations and humanitarian relief.”
The People's Liberation Army press service expresses certainty that the drills are “conducive to further consolidating the iron-clad friendship between the two countries, enhancing the strategic coordination level between the two militaries, and jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability."
The commander-in-chief of the Royal Armed Forces of Cambodia, Army General Vong Pisen, expressed gratitude to the Chinese military for support in modernizing military facilities, including the Ream naval base.
© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodia Armed Forces Vong Pisen (C) checks a gun as Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Commander Gao Xiucheng (R) observes the trial.

Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodia Armed Forces Vong Pisen (C) checks a gun as Chinese People&#x27;s Liberation Army (PLA) Commander Gao Xiucheng (R) observes the trial. - Sputnik International
1/11
© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodia Armed Forces Vong Pisen (C) checks a gun as Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Commander Gao Xiucheng (R) observes the trial.

© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Commander Gao Xiucheng (L) shakes hands with General Ith Sarath (R), deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

People&#x27;s Liberation Army (PLA) Commander Gao Xiucheng (L) shakes hands with General Ith Sarath (R), deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces. - Sputnik International
2/11
© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Commander Gao Xiucheng (L) shakes hands with General Ith Sarath (R), deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

Chinese military personnel line up during the "Golden Dragon" military exercise in Svay Chok village, Kampong Chhnang province, north of Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Chinese military personnel line up during the &quot;Golden Dragon&quot; military exercise in Svay Chok village, Kampong Chhnang province, north of Phnom Penh in Cambodia. - Sputnik International
3/11
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

Chinese military personnel line up during the "Golden Dragon" military exercise in Svay Chok village, Kampong Chhnang province, north of Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Cambodian soldiers raise China and Cambodia flags at a military police base in Kampong Chhnang province.

Cambodian soldiers raise China and Cambodia flags at a military police base in Kampong Chhnang province. - Sputnik International
4/11
© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Cambodian soldiers raise China and Cambodia flags at a military police base in Kampong Chhnang province.

© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Chinese soldier prepares a weapon on an armored vehicle.

A Chinese soldier prepares a weapon on an armored vehicle. - Sputnik International
5/11
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Chinese soldier prepares a weapon on an armored vehicle.

© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

Chinese military personnel head to a field to participate in the drills.

Chinese military personnel head to a field to participate in the drills. - Sputnik International
6/11
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

Chinese military personnel head to a field to participate in the drills.

© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Chinese Commander Gao Xiucheng (C) salutes in front of the honor guard.

Chinese Commander Gao Xiucheng (C) salutes in front of the honor guard. - Sputnik International
7/11
© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Chinese Commander Gao Xiucheng (C) salutes in front of the honor guard.

© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Chinese Army soldiers tests a machine gun attached on a robot dog.

A Chinese Army soldiers tests a machine gun attached on a robot dog. - Sputnik International
8/11
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Chinese Army soldiers tests a machine gun attached on a robot dog.

© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Chinese Army soldier looks through the scope of a sniper rifle.

A Chinese Army soldier looks through the scope of a sniper rifle. - Sputnik International
9/11
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Chinese Army soldier looks through the scope of a sniper rifle.

© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Cambodian military policeman stands guard at the "Golden Dragon" military exercise.

A Cambodian military policeman stands guard at the &quot;Golden Dragon&quot; military exercise. - Sputnik International
10/11
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith

A Cambodian military policeman stands guard at the "Golden Dragon" military exercise.

© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Cambodian soldiers walk in front of armored vehicles and trucks.

Cambodian soldiers walk in front of armored vehicles and trucks. - Sputnik International
11/11
© AFP 2023 / Tang Chhin Sothy

Cambodian soldiers walk in front of armored vehicles and trucks.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала