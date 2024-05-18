https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/israeli-political-crisis-deepens-as-idf-failures-prompt-cabinet-resignation-threat-1118521853.html

Israeli Political Crisis Deepens as IDF Failures Prompt Cabinet Resignation Threat

Israeli Political Crisis Deepens as IDF Failures Prompt Cabinet Resignation Threat

Sputnik International

The country’s emergency war cabinet appeared on the verge of collapse Saturday with a key member voicing opposition to its leadership.

2024-05-18T22:18+0000

2024-05-18T22:18+0000

2024-05-18T22:41+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

benny gantz

naftali bennett

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

bezalel smotrich

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118522050_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_cb59af6bfa5ab5a53e960f181ff0463b.jpg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s grip on power appeared under threat this weekend when a key member of the country’s war cabinet threatened to resign.Opposition leader Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum Saturday, claiming he would leave the emergency political formation if Netanyahu does not implement his six-point plan for the country’s military operation in Gaza by June 8. Among Gantz’s demands are efforts to ensure the return of Hamas-held Israeli captives, a demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and a move towards international administration of the Palestinian territory.Gantz, a retired army general, has criticized Netanyahu’s prosecution of the country’s military campaign in Gaza, reflecting public frustration in Israel over the prime minister’s failure to secure the return of Israeli hostages. Fighting has resumed in northern Gaza recently as Hamas fighters have returned to the area, prompting claims the country has failed to accomplish Netanyahu’s stated aim of defeating Hamas.The threat suggests the transpartisan political cooperation that emerged after Hamas’ October 7 attack threatens to break down, potentially leading to calls for new elections. Critics have claimed Netanyahu has prolonged Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to maintain his hold on power. The Prime Minister was previously under investigation on multiple charges of corruption, with the judicial process against him set to resume if he is toppled.Recent polling reveals Netanyahu’s approval rating in Israel stands at some 32%. The country has been rocked by large demonstrations for months with protesters calling on the prime minister to step down.An open letter signed by dozens of prominent Israelis earlier this year called on Netanyahu's “immediate removal,” deeming him an “existential” threat to the country. Political polarization in the country has remained high since large anti-Netanyahu protests took place in 2019 and 2020.Netanyahu was briefly dislodged from power in 2021, with a government led by Naftali Bennett emerging to take his place, but he returned as prime minister in late 2022.The loss of the support of Gantz could make Netanyahu more reliant on hard line members of his coalition like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who have called for the expulsion of Palestinians and the rebuilding of Israeli settlements in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/israel-killed-more-civilians-than-hamas-fighters---blinken-1118404170.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/the-end-of-israel-national-leaders-say-netanyahu-is-existential-threat-to-country-1116444112.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/did-netanyahu-trash-ceasefire-deal-agreed-by-hamas-to-continue-war-1118316128.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

israeli benny gantz, israeli war cabinet, israel emergency cabinet, netanyahu power, netanyahu election, israel election, netanyahu coalition, benny gantz war plan, benny gantz six-point plan, benny gantz netanyahu criticism, genocide, civilian casualties, killings of civilians