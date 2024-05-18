https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/lavrov-speaks-at-council-on-foreign-and-defense-policy-assembly-1118513415.html

Lavrov Speaks at Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the XXXII Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy. Top diplomat is expected to point out national priorities in the international relations.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from the meeting of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will deliver a speech on the international agenda. Lavrov will focus on Russia's role in global politics and take part in a subsequent discussion with foreign policy experts.The two-day meeting of diplomats and international relations experts is being held under the theme "On the road, not at the crossroads? Russian Society and the Russian State in the Face of Changing Realities".The Council on Foreign and Defense Policy is a Russian think tank that brings together diplomats, foreign policy experts, politicians and journalists.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

