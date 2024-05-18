https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/putin-xi-meeting-brings-china-and-russia-closer-together-1118508993.html

Putin-Xi Meeting Brings China and Russia Closer Together

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik USMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystLeila Hatoum - Editor in-Chief of MENA UncensoredRachel began the last show of the week with guest Daniel McAdams, who discussed a slew of domestic topics, including the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on Trump, Rachel shifted her focus to Central Europe, where she was joined by Mindia Gavasheli who discussed the latest from Slovakia after the assassination attempt against Robert Fico.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.To conclude the show, Rachel was joined by Leila Hatoum, who broke down the latest news from Gaza and Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

