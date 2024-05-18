International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/putin-xi-meeting-brings-china-and-russia-closer-together-1118508993.html
Putin-Xi Meeting Brings China and Russia Closer Together
Putin-Xi Meeting Brings China and Russia Closer Together
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
2024-05-18T04:10+0000
2024-05-18T12:28+0000
the backstory
robert fico
slovakia
donald trump
joe biden
xi
vladimir putin
lebanon
gaza strip
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118509208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74e24feb20d466c5658b538a7f7d3408.png
Putin-Xi Meeting Brings China and Russia Closer Together
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik USMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystLeila Hatoum - Editor in-Chief of MENA UncensoredRachel began the last show of the week with guest Daniel McAdams, who discussed a slew of domestic topics, including the Donald Trump hush money trial.Following a discussion on Trump, Rachel shifted her focus to Central Europe, where she was joined by Mindia Gavasheli who discussed the latest from Slovakia after the assassination attempt against Robert Fico.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.To conclude the show, Rachel was joined by Leila Hatoum, who broke down the latest news from Gaza and Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
slovakia
lebanon
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118509208_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5650006e555b53bb4a4ec9eac69fad0f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the recent meeting between russian president vladimir putin and his chinese counterpart xi jinping.
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the recent meeting between russian president vladimir putin and his chinese counterpart xi jinping.

Putin-Xi Meeting Brings China and Russia Closer Together

04:10 GMT 18.05.2024 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 18.05.2024)
The Backstory
Putin-Xi Meeting Brings China and Russia Closer Together
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief of Sputnik US
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Leila Hatoum - Editor in-Chief of MENA Uncensored
Rachel began the last show of the week with guest Daniel McAdams, who discussed a slew of domestic topics, including the Donald Trump hush money trial.
Following a discussion on Trump, Rachel shifted her focus to Central Europe, where she was joined by Mindia Gavasheli who discussed the latest from Slovakia after the assassination attempt against Robert Fico.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to Mark Sleboda about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
To conclude the show, Rachel was joined by Leila Hatoum, who broke down the latest news from Gaza and Lebanon.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала