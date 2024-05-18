https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/scientists-reveal-hidden-branch-of-the-nile-potentially-solving-pyramid-mystery---study-1118507610.html

Scientists Reveal Hidden Branch of the Nile, Potentially Solving Pyramid Mystery - Study

Scientists Reveal Hidden Branch of the Nile, Potentially Solving Pyramid Mystery - Study

Sputnik International

Scientists have recently discovered a long-buried branch of the Nile river that once rushed with life alongside the country’s magnificent Giza pyramid complex.

2024-05-18T06:22+0000

2024-05-18T06:22+0000

2024-05-18T06:22+0000

beyond politics

nile

egypt

giza

science & tech

study

new study

archaeology

archaeology

great pyramid of giza

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081475826_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_e2e13cc30ceb797ef90f24dc3c9a00f6.jpg

Scientists have recently discovered a long-buried branch of the Nile river that once rushed with life alongside the country’s magnificent Giza pyramid complex. The river branch is about 40 miles long (64 km), but has been hiding under desert and farmland for millennia, according to a study that published the findings on Thursday in Communications Earth & Environment.Eman Ghoneim, a geomorphologist who was born and raised in Egypt, is a professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. She and her team analyzed batches of satellite images as well as sediment samples that were collected from beneath the desert’s surface.Radar gave the research team the “unique ability to penetrate the sand surface and produce images of hidden features including buried rivers and ancient structures,” said Ghoneim. And through this process, they found the long-lost ancient branch of the Nile that once ran through the foothills beside the Giza pyramid field - just a kilometer from the banks of the river.The team believes this hidden branch could be the answer to how builders transported heavy materials to the construction site of the now iconic pyramids - as heavy materials would have been easier to float down river than to carry across land. The ancient Egyptians built 31 pyramids along the now inhospitable desert strip between 4,700 and 3,700 years ago. Ghoneim adds that the branch could help researchers find potential sites of ancient human settlements that might be buried beneath the land’s surface.While archaeologists have long suspected a waterway was responsible for helping to build the pyramids, Ghoneim says “nobody was certain of the location, the shape, the size or proximity of this mega waterway to the actual pyramids site.”The scientists believe the river, which they named Ahramat, was covered in sand when a major drought set in around 4,200 years ago. And the discovery of the river branch could also explain why the pyramids were built in different areas. Ghoneim explains that the water’s course and volume changed over time, so kings of later eras had to make different choices compared to those of earlier eras. She adds that she is hopeful of continuing to piece together a map of the Nile’s previous life.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/murders-atlantis-and-infinite-knowledge-the-mind-blowing-mysteries-of-the-great-sphinx-1114906615.html

nile

egypt

giza

great pyramid of giza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

nile, egypt, giza, pyramids, ancient history, ancient egypt, archaeology, pyramid mystery, egyptian wonder, the nile river, construction of pyramids, building pyramids, creating pyramids, egyptian builders