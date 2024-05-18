https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/shake-off-the-shackles-france-struggles-to-keep-its-colonies-1118510358.html

'Shake Off the Shackles': France Struggles to Keep Its Colonies

'Shake Off the Shackles': France Struggles to Keep Its Colonies

Sputnik International

The unrest is a response to Paris-backed changes to local voting laws. The island nation is between Australia and Fiji, and has been a French territory since the 19th Century.

2024-05-18T06:17+0000

2024-05-18T06:17+0000

2024-05-18T06:17+0000

analysis

europe

ilham aliyev

new caledonia

azerbaijan

emmanuel macron

france

neocolonialism

voting

voting reform

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118511663_0:188:3070:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_129a91fb3d5cc73bebf174cb8a27da54.jpg

On Thursday, Sputnik reported that the French government had deployed military units to New Caledonia after a state of emergency was declared in the French Island Territory amid violent mass protests. The unrest is a response to Paris-backed changes to local voting laws. The island nation is between Australia and Fiji, and has been a French territory since the 19th Century. The indigenous Kanak people make up about 40% of the population.The peace activist, writer and teacher, KJ Noh and analyst Steve Poikonen sat down with Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Friday and discussed the ongoing unrest in the island nation.“But eventually the French decided that they would make accommodations with the Kanak people for independence, and in 1988, they signed what's called the Matignon Agreement, agreeing that within 10 years, they would hold a referendum for full independence. When 1998 came around, the French, instead of holding the referendum, said, ‘oh, you have to wait another 20 years’. This is called the Nouméa Accord, and this was essentially kicking the can down the road for another 20 years,” Noh suggested.On Thursday, France accused Azerbaijan of fomenting the riots in New Caledonia, with French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin saying that the violence has been actively supported by Azerbaijan. Philippe Gomes, the former president of the government of New Caledonia has also claimed that Azerbaijan is bankrolling the pro-independence Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front. The Eastern European country has strongly rejected the accusations.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly accused France of neocolonialism and supported independence from France. The country has also founded the Baku Initiative Group, which brings together 14 political movements across the former French Empire in an effort to decolonize.“The French do not want to give up their empire,” said Noh. “They want to keep their colonies, and then, of course, there are domestic considerations as well. Macron is not looking good. He does not want to be the one who lost yet another territory.”Commenting on the French neocolonial ambitions Poikonen highlighted the recent fails of Paris in maintaining control over what used to be its overseas territories. “And Macron knows that but he lost what 70% of France's uranium when they got kicked out of Niger. They're losing contracts. The thing that they're ultimately fighting over, I think, is to maintain some sort of international influence as far as shipping lanes are concerned. And, other than that, save face and try not to look like they're getting spanked everywhere they go, everywhere they are,” Poikonen added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/why-cant-macron-afford-to-lose-french-pacific-territory-of-new-caledonia-1118471324.html

new caledonia

azerbaijan

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

france, azerbaijan, new caledonia, neocolonialism, voting rights, french colony, colonies, overseas territories, colonial empire, french empire, french colonialism, colonial past, colonial rule