https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/uaw-vote-in-alabama-fico-shooting-fallout-african-diplomats-smeared-1118508527.html

UAW Vote in Alabama, Fico Shooting Fallout, African Diplomats Smeared

UAW Vote in Alabama, Fico Shooting Fallout, African Diplomats Smeared

Sputnik International

Reports detail former President Donald Trump’s supposed immigration plans as both parties ignore how consistent immigration policies are.

2024-05-18T04:30+0000

2024-05-18T04:30+0000

2024-05-18T12:33+0000

political misfits

kenya

unemployment

robert fico

unemployment

africa insight

alabama

uaw

israel

new caledonia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118508776_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4c61c28ae45f15dc0323c4f06cd915cc.png

UAW Vote in Alabama, Fico Shooting Fallout, African Diplomats Smeared Sputnik International Reports detail former President Donald Trump’s supposed immigration plans as both parties ignore how consistent immigration policies are.

Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the reception President Joe Biden will receive at Morehouse College this weekend, the outrageous assertion that African nations don’t have more clout in Washington because they don’t schmooze enthusiastically, and why voters give Trump more credit for economic success than Biden.Sputnik News Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli discusses the condition of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico after an attempt on his life, Western depictions of Slovakia as divided and unhappy, the finger pointing between some members of the media and the Slovak government, and what changes might be coming for Slovakian media following this violent attack.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Dan Kovalik discusses a much-watched unionization vote at a Mercedes plant in Alabama, Biden’s record of union support, and anti-union efforts at the state level. He also breaks down the backlash against pro-Palestine Gaza protests, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump’s hush money trial, and the state of White House efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.Cartoonist and cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall to discuss the political crisis in New Caledonia, the context for the protests underway, and how France’s response demonstrates the difference it doesn’t like to acknowledge between its territories and the French mainland.The Misfits also discuss petty fights in the House of Representatives and this week’s news of the weird.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

kenya

alabama

israel

new caledonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

reports detail former president donald trump’s supposed immigration plans as both parties ignore how consistent immigration policies are.