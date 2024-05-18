International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/us-congress-republicans-want-to-replace-house-speaker-despite-trumps-support---reports-1118521162.html
US Congress' Republicans Want to Replace House Speaker Despite Trump's Support - Reports
US Congress' Republicans Want to Replace House Speaker Despite Trump's Support - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Congress' Republican Party members intend to replace incumbent House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson after the November elections to the lower chamber
2024-05-18T18:10+0000
2024-05-18T18:10+0000
mike johnson
us
donald trump
congress
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115166339_0:111:3072:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_afaf9748b76c276f5e4acc5c9e4ebf9f.jpg
"Everyone that's gonna be voting for President Trump hates Mike Johnson," Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was quoted as saying. Furthermore, Congressman Jim Jordan has been preparing the groundwork to promote his candidacy to replace the incumbent House speaker, the news outlet wrote, citing multiple sources. At the same time, Trump and Johnson have talked over budget priorities, energy and tax policy among other things, the news outlet wrote, citing sources. The two have deepened their relationship since 2019 when Johnson defended Trump while on his impeachment defense team, the news outlet wrote. Overall, the former president sees the House speaker as a "good enough ally," a top Trump ally told the news outlet, and Johnson "respects him [Trump] as the party leader," the outlet added, citing a senior GOP source. The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/mtg-says-uniparty-win-saving-johnsons-speakership-will-mean-more-money-for-foreign-wars-1118364964.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115166339_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29975dd3a3a43cec874efb6e2b568f51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
will mike johnson be impeached, who is mike johnson, republicans want johnson out
will mike johnson be impeached, who is mike johnson, republicans want johnson out

US Congress' Republicans Want to Replace House Speaker Despite Trump's Support - Reports

18:10 GMT 18.05.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonSpeaker-elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., puts the gavel down before speaking at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Speaker-elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., puts the gavel down before speaking at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Congress' Republican Party members intend to replace incumbent House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson after the November elections to the lower chamber, despite the fact he has support from former President Donald Trump, the Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing sources.
"Everyone that's gonna be voting for President Trump hates Mike Johnson," Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was quoted as saying.
Furthermore, Congressman Jim Jordan has been preparing the groundwork to promote his candidacy to replace the incumbent House speaker, the news outlet wrote, citing multiple sources.
At the same time, Trump and Johnson have talked over budget priorities, energy and tax policy among other things, the news outlet wrote, citing sources. The two have deepened their relationship since 2019 when Johnson defended Trump while on his impeachment defense team, the news outlet wrote.
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, speaks to reporters before a meeting with US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican of Louisiana, about a possible Motion to Vacate filing to remove him from the speakership, at the US Capitol on May 7, 2024, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2024
Americas
MTG Says ‘Uniparty’ Win Saving Johnson’s Speakership Will Mean More Money for Foreign Wars
9 May, 17:55 GMT
Overall, the former president sees the House speaker as a "good enough ally," a top Trump ally told the news outlet, and Johnson "respects him [Trump] as the party leader," the outlet added, citing a senior GOP source.
"Loyalty is always going to be chief among the things that [Trump] cares about, and Johnson has never wavered on that," a former White House official was quoted as saying.
The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала