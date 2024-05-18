https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/us-congress-republicans-want-to-replace-house-speaker-despite-trumps-support---reports-1118521162.html

US Congress' Republicans Want to Replace House Speaker Despite Trump's Support - Reports

US Congress' Republicans Want to Replace House Speaker Despite Trump's Support - Reports

Sputnik International

The US Congress' Republican Party members intend to replace incumbent House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson after the November elections to the lower chamber

2024-05-18T18:10+0000

2024-05-18T18:10+0000

2024-05-18T18:10+0000

mike johnson

us

donald trump

congress

americas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115166339_0:111:3072:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_afaf9748b76c276f5e4acc5c9e4ebf9f.jpg

"Everyone that's gonna be voting for President Trump hates Mike Johnson," Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was quoted as saying. Furthermore, Congressman Jim Jordan has been preparing the groundwork to promote his candidacy to replace the incumbent House speaker, the news outlet wrote, citing multiple sources. At the same time, Trump and Johnson have talked over budget priorities, energy and tax policy among other things, the news outlet wrote, citing sources. The two have deepened their relationship since 2019 when Johnson defended Trump while on his impeachment defense team, the news outlet wrote. Overall, the former president sees the House speaker as a "good enough ally," a top Trump ally told the news outlet, and Johnson "respects him [Trump] as the party leader," the outlet added, citing a senior GOP source. The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/mtg-says-uniparty-win-saving-johnsons-speakership-will-mean-more-money-for-foreign-wars-1118364964.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will mike johnson be impeached, who is mike johnson, republicans want johnson out