US Congress' Republicans Want to Replace House Speaker Despite Trump's Support - Reports

The US Congress' Republican Party members intend to replace incumbent House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson after the November elections to the lower chamber
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Congress' Republican Party members intend to replace incumbent House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson after the November elections to the lower chamber, despite the fact he has support from former President Donald Trump, the Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing sources.
"Everyone that's gonna be voting for President Trump hates Mike Johnson," Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was quoted as saying.
Furthermore, Congressman Jim Jordan has been preparing the groundwork to promote his candidacy to replace the incumbent House speaker, the news outlet wrote, citing multiple sources.
At the same time, Trump and Johnson have talked over budget priorities, energy and tax policy among other things, the news outlet wrote, citing sources. The two have deepened their relationship since 2019 when Johnson defended Trump while on his impeachment defense team, the news outlet wrote.
Overall, the former president sees the House speaker as a "good enough ally," a top Trump ally told the news outlet, and Johnson "respects him [Trump] as the party leader," the outlet added, citing a senior GOP source.
"Loyalty is always going to be chief among the things that [Trump] cares about, and Johnson has never wavered on that," a former White House official was quoted as saying.
The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.