Vessel Damaged in Attack Off Yemeni Coast - Statement

A vessel proceeding northwest off the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah has been slightly damaged as a result of a strike by an unknown object, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.

It advised ships to pass through the area with caution and report any suspicious activity.Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.

