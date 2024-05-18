https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/vessel-damaged-in-attack-off-yemeni-coast---statement-1118517808.html
Vessel Damaged in Attack Off Yemeni Coast - Statement
Vessel Damaged in Attack Off Yemeni Coast - Statement
Sputnik International
A vessel proceeding northwest off the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah has been slightly damaged as a result of a strike by an unknown object, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.
2024-05-18T11:00+0000
2024-05-18T11:00+0000
2024-05-18T11:00+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
yemen
houthi
red sea crisis
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107511/92/1075119279_0:115:2201:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_c0eb38e42a0e5c9883e0d665ed3da5fe.jpg
It advised ships to pass through the area with caution and report any suspicious activity.Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/houthis-have-defeated-american-goliath---uk-media-1118452721.html
united kingdom (uk)
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107511/92/1075119279_122:0:2078:1467_1920x0_80_0_0_6011463e42e879c99a6515eeab99abf9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
red sea crisis, yemen houthi, houthi red sea, british vessel houthi, ansar allah
red sea crisis, yemen houthi, houthi red sea, british vessel houthi, ansar allah
Vessel Damaged in Attack Off Yemeni Coast - Statement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A vessel proceeding northwest off the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah has been slightly damaged as a result of a strike by an unknown object, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.
It advised ships to pass through the area with caution and report any suspicious activity.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 76NM northwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The Master has confirmed sustaining slight damage after being struck by an unknown object on his port quarter. The vessel and crew are safe and continuing to its next port of call," the authority said on X.
Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition
, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.